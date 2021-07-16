All of the new GTA cars in the Los Santos Tuners update

Want to know what all of the new GTA Los Santos Tuners cars are? Inspired by the underground street racing culture that’s seen in the earlier Fast and Furious movies, the new update brings Tuner-based missions and races, as well as the LS Car Meet – a shared space in Cypress Flats where you can show off your custom ride with fellow car enthusiasts, race each other in the streets of Los Santos, and maybe pick up some jobs from the shadier members.

Of course, an update about tuning cars wouldn’t be complete without some brand new vehicles to show off. In GTA Los Santos Tuners, there are a total of 15 cars, and two bikes. It’s unclear whether you have to jump through hoops to unlock them at the moment, but members of the LS Car Meet will get opportunities to compete challenges to win GTA Los Santos Tuners prize rides, so chances are you may need to put some work in for the best cars.

So step into our showroom as we have several GTA Los Santos Tuners cars on display, as well as the full list of all of the new vehicles coming when the GTA Los Santos Tuners release date arrives next week.

GTA Los Santos Tuners vehicles

Shortly after the Los Santos Tuners reveal, all of the new vehicles were leaked, you can see them on DoctorGTA’s YouTube channel, with several cars and bikes not named in the reveal post on the Rockstar blog.

Here are all 15 of the new GTA V Los Santos Tuners cars:

Annis Euros

Annis Remus

Annis ZR350

Dinka Jester RR

Dinka RT3000

Karin Calico GTF

Karin Futo GTX

Obey Tailgater S

Vapid Dominator GTT



Vulcar Warrenter HKR

Emperor B96

Pfister Comet 812

Pfister Comet RTT2

Ubermacht Sentinel R

Vapid Dominator RTX



There are also a couple of bikes coming to GTA Online:

Nightblade

PCJ600

And those are all of the GTA Los Santos Tuners cars and bikes. With all that bling, and the lofty $50,000 in-game bucks entry fee into the LS Car Meet, you might want to brush up on how to make money in GTA Online. Update day is July 20, so it may also be worth seeing how these vehicles stack up against the fastest GTA Online cars and bikes.