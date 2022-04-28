GTA Online’s weekly update brings back cargo reward boosts

The GTA Online weekly update is officially here – it’s Thursday, after all. While Rockstar Games posts all the official patch notes later into the day, the denizens of Los Santos jump in beforehand when the update goes live to see what’s new for themselves.

If you’re looking to raise some funds, you’ll want to get cosy and run special cargo missions as Rockstar has doubled in-game cash and reputation points. If you’ve been out of the loop, these missions typically involve picking up cargo from a spot on the map and delivering it where it needs to go. These missions are usually done in GTA Online’s open-world map, though, so expect some dicey situations unless you’re in a solo lobby.

If that’s not your thing, Rockstar has tripled the rewards on the Sumo (Remix) adversary mode and Road Game versus mode. You’ve also got double the goodies on client jobs and boosted rewards on bunker sell missions. If you’re looking for a new set of wheels, the GTA Online Prize Ride is the Zentorno, which you can nab after finishing in the top three of pursuit races for five days in a row. Meanwhile, the GTA Online podium car is the Euros if you’re feeling lucky.

Here are the rest of the discounts:

30% Off

– Biker Businesses

– Bunkers

– Nightclubs

– Executive Offices

– Terrorbyte ($962,500) 50% Off

– Coquette BlackFin (347,500) 40% Off

– Adder ($600,000)

– Ardent ($690,000)

– Omnis ($420,600)

– Seven-70 ($417,000) 30% Off

– Entity XXR ($1,613,500)#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 28, 2022

Looking to keep yourself busy in GTA Online’s offline mode? Check out our GTA 5 mods and GTA 5 cheats guides for plenty of ways to spice up your next adventure.

