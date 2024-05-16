GTA 6 release window confirmed by Take-Two Interactive

It can’t be over a decade since Grand Theft Auto V launched, it just can’t be. That’s a modern game, one that came out recently, not one that launched way back in 2013. So it’s always a slight surprise that we’re nudging at GTA 6 so soon. Today we received confirmation that we may be seeing the next title sooner than many expected, with Take-Two Interactive confirming the game’s release window.

Those rumors began in March this year, as reports emerged of worries that the GTA 6 release date could slip into the next year, not 2025 as had been originally announced. Given how heavily anticipated GTA 6 is, this could have been potentially crushing to its fanbase as it would mean a whopping wait of 13 years between games.

In a financial report giving results for the last quarter and the 2023/2024 fiscal year, Take-Two Interactive confirmed today that GTA 6 will be releasing in fall of 2025. While this does indicate a possible delay as an early 2025 release window was rumored at one point, it does mean that some fans at least can expect to get their hands on the next title sooner than 2026.

“Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games’ previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI,” Take-Two Interactive says in the financial statement. “We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase.”

Unfortunately for us PC gamers there is no mention of a planned release on our platform of choice. This release window only refers to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, meaning there may be a wait for anyone strictly staying on PC for their gaming. Given that Grand Theft Auto V took an extra 18 months to arrive on PC, there is potential for a similar wait for GTA 6.

Should you want to dive into the full report, you can take a look over on Take-Two Interactive’s site.

If you can’t wait until 2025 for your gaming fix, why not head over to our best open-world games guide and dive into something we’re sure you’ll love. Or you could take a peek at our best racing games guide, if it’s the sheer thrill of driving that calls to you.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.