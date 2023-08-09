The GTA 6 launch window has been heavily hinted by Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar, and Red Dead Redemption parent company Take-Two which, in its latest earnings report, predicts an especially strong period before the summer of 2025. Though we are still waiting on a confirmed GTA 6 release date, and also official details on the setting and characters for GTA 6 itself, it now seems possible that the sandbox game will arrive within the next two years.

Following the announcement of new console ports for the original Red Dead Redemption, Take-Two shares its forecast and predictions for the first quarter of 2024. The company expects net bookings of between $5.45 billion / £4.27 billion and $5.55 billion / £4.35 billion for the entirety of 2024, and says that “our business is performing well” owing to a variety of games including Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Looking ahead to 2025, however, and Take-Two says that the next fiscal year will mark a “significant inflection point,” potentially signalling a major game release in the form of Grand Theft Auto 6.

“Through our collective efforts,” Take-Two says, “we continue to believe that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025 that will culminate in us delivering new record levels of operating performance next year and beyond.” Fiscal 2025 would place this “inflection point” somewhere between the beginning of April 2024 and the end of March 2025, perhaps hinting at the release window for GTA 6.

If Take-Two is referring to the GTA 6 launch, it seems unlikely, given that it is already August 2023, that we will see the game in the coming April. A launch towards the back end of 2024 or early 2025 seems possible, however. And of course, there also remains the possibility that Take-Two’s comments do not refer to the next Grand Theft Auto whatsoever.

For the moment, however, we’re still living it up in Los Santos, so get the best GTA 5 mods updated for 2023. You might also want to try out some great GTA RP servers.