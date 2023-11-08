The rumors were real; the first GTA 6 trailer will give us our initial official look at the next game in the long-standing Grand Theft Auto series, Rockstar Games president Sam Houser confirms via social media. With word already flying about online that we’d be seeing the reveal in early December, a statement from Houser says, “In early December, we will reveal the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.”

We’ve been waiting eagerly for our first proper look at GTA 6, and now we know we’ll finally be seeing the sequel to one of the most successful open-world games ever in about a month’s time. Whether we’ll get any news on the GTA 6 release date remains to be seen, but we’ll almost certainly get confirmation of the game’s setting, which is expected to take place in a modern-day Vice City.

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games,” Houser says in a statement posted to the Rockstar Games account on social platform Twitter/X. “Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about. Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Houser continues. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

It’s been ten years since GTA 5 took over the world, with GTA Online continuing to be successful for Rockstar long beyond the launch of its western epic Red Dead Redemption 2, so we’ve been desperate to find out exactly what we’ll be getting in the next installment. GTA 6 leaks in September 2022 that were confirmed by Rockstar as early development footage showed two playable characters, a male and female pairing.

Of course, that was all footage that wasn’t meant for public consumption. Now, we’ll be able to get an officially produced look at the new game, and we here at PCGamesN will bring you all the latest details as they come.

