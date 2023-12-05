GTA 6 trailer revealed early, but Rockstar doesn’t confirm PC launch

In response to a leak, Rockstar Games has released the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer several hours before it was due to drop. And it’s confirmed that we won’t be getting our hands on GTA 6 till 2025. Furthermore, it doesn’t seem like we’ll be getting a PC version on release.

Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer is here! No, you’ve not tumbled through a timewarp, Rockstar Games did originally plan on releasing this open world game’s trailer in the early hours of December 5th.

However, a low-quality copy found its way onto Twitter and quickly spread, leading the developer to push the button and release the original high-quality version of the trailer.

I’ll dive into the trailer in a minute but I’ll start at the end, where Rockstar share the GTA 6 release date window. Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be released in… 2025. Yes, you’ve got over a year to wait before you can revisit the streets of Vice City. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that, going by this frankly gorgeous trailer, it should be worth the wait. This the best Grand Theft Auto, and Vice City, has ever looked. If I didn’t know better, I’d say it was using Unreal Engine 5 but it’s actually Rockstar’s own in-house engine, RAGE.

If we’re to pivot back to more bad news though, according to an investor relations press release from Take-Two Interactive, GTA 6 will only launch on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in the 2025 release window.

In the press release, Rockstar makes no mention of GTA 6 on PC at all but states, “Rockstar Games, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is proud to announce that Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X|S games and entertainment systems in 2025.” This isn’t altogether surprising, as GTA 5 PC players faced a delay of several months when that launched, too.

The trailer’s pretty short, but magnificent graphics aside, there a few other things worth noting. The game takes place in a modern Vice City, and as has been rumored, there’s at least one female protagonist. The character in question is Lucia, an ex-con, and she and her boyfriend (who’s also rumored to be playable) are shown holding up a store. Let’s hope they don’t meet the same fate as Bonnie and Clyde.

The trailer gives us a good look at Vice City, with its sandy beaches and wild nightlife, but we’re also given a glimpse of what appears to be an Everglades-style swamp. So, as in Grand Theft Auto 5, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas before it, we’ll be able to roam beyond city limits.

Short of taking it apart frame by frame, that’s it, but that’s still plenty to get excited about. You can expect Rockstar to share more information and release further trailers, between now and GTA 6’s 2025 release window.

In the meantime, if you feel like breaking the law, check out the best crime games on PC. And if you’re thinking of revisiting GTA 5, here are all the cheats for Grand Theft Auto 5.

There’s plenty of GTA 6 content on PCGamesN, so remember to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.