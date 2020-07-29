GTA 5 cheats – PC console commands for GTA V

GTA 5 cheats for PC can make your adventures in Los Santos explosive – quite literally so if you use the explosive ammo cheat. By using a variety of console commands you can add some really cool effects to the game, including invincibility and moon-style gravity.
The best thing about this list of cheats is that they can be used to transform the game completely – the aforementioned moon gravity being a fine case in point – or just to take the edge off those tougher missions by replenishing your health, armour, and ammo. You know – just for a treat.
If you’re embarking on your 90th playthrough, some time-saving options like the Usain Bolt-style fast running are also pretty handy. And, crikey, if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got codes below that’ll help those who just want to use GTA V as a virtual photography project – pop out your smartphone and you can manipulate the time of day, weather settings, and more. We have the codes you need right here, so read on for all the best GTA V cheats.
GTA 5 cheats PC – console commands and cell phone cheats
If you are looking for GTA 5 PC cheats, then you have come to the right place. Below is a list of cool cheats you can activate for a variety of effects, from slowing down the speed of the game to turning your character invincible.
To make GTA 5 PC cheats work, you need to activate the console with the ~ key, located below the Esc button on your keyboard. This will display a pop-up window on your screen where you can type the console command for the cheat you want to use. Alternatively you can key a number into your character’s cell phone, which is useful if you are playing with a controller instead of a keyboard.
Invincibility
Engage god mode and shrug off all damage with this GTA 5 cheat. It works for five minutes, so don’t forget to re-activate it regularly.
Console: PAINKILLER
Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537
Max health and armour
The title says it all: top up your health and armour points and stay in the fight.
Console: TURTLE
Phone: 1-999-887-853
Recharge ability
Recharges your character’s special ability.
Console: POWERUP
Phone: 1-999-769-3787
Lower wanted level
Take a single star off your wanted level. Use multiple times if you’ve been a bad person.
Console: LAWYERUP
Phone: 1-999-5299-3787
Raise wanted level
Increase the heat. Attract the law to your position with some wanted stars.
Console: FUGITIVE
Phone: 1-999-3844-8483
All weapons
Equip yourself with every weapon in the game, plus a bunch of ammunition.
Console: TOOLUP
Phone: 1-999-8665-87
Explosive ammo
Turn every bullet into a mini missile with explosive ammunition.
Console: HIGHEX
Phone: 1-999-444-439
Incendiary ammo
Set enemies ablaze with these flaming bullets.
Console: INCENDIARY
Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279
Slow motion aim
Slows down time while aiming. Enter up to four times for increased effect. Fifth use cancels the cheat.
Console: DEADEYE
Phone: 1-999-332-3393
Slow motion
Slow down the speed of the whole game. Use this GTA 5 cheat up to three times for increased effect, or four times to disable it.
Console: SLOWMO
Phone: 1-999-756-966
Drunk Mode
Makes your character stumble around as if drunk.
Console: LIQUOR
Phone: 1-999-547-861
Fast running
Run like Usain Bolt with this speed cheat.
Console: CATCHME
Phone: 1-999-228-8463
Fast swimming
Become an ocean predator with faster swim speeds.
Console: GOTGILLS
Phone: 1-999-468-44557
Explosive punches
Your melee attacks cause explosions. Perfect for when a knock-out just isn’t enough.
Console: HOTHANDS
Phone: 1-999-4684-2637
Skyfall
Not the Bond movie you remember. Spawns you in mid-air for a free fall. Remember to pack a parachute.
Console: SKYFALL
Phone: 1-999-759-3255
Parachute
In sudden need of a parachute? Simply activate this GTA 5 cheat.
Console: SKYDIVE
Phone: 1-999-759-3483
Super jump
Leap over buildings by putting a super spring in your step. Hold spacebar for higher jumps.
Console: HOPTOIT
Phone: 1-999-467-86-48
Change weather
Use this GTA V cheat to rotate between sunny, clear, cloudy, smoggy, overcast, rainy, thundery, clearing, and snowing weather types.
Console: MAKEITRAIN
Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246
Director mode
Play the game as any character or NPC.
Console: JRTALENT
Phone: 1-999-57-825368
Moon gravity
Adjusts the physics of the game to make it feel like you are on the moon while driving.
Console: FLOATER
Phone: 1-999-356-2837
Slippery cars
Make your car drift and slide without the need for the handbrake.
Console: SNOWDAY
Phone: 1-999-766-9329
VEHICLE SPAWNS
Spawn BMX
Console: BANDIT
Phone: 1-999-226-348
Spawn Comet
Console: COMET
Phone: 1-999-266-38
Spawn Duster
Console: FLYSPRAY
Phone: 1-999-3597-7729
Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle
Console: ROCKET
Phone: 1-999-762-538
Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike
Console: OFFROAD
Phone: 1-999-633-7623
Spawn Rapid GT
Console: RAPIDGT
Phone: 1-999-727-4348
Spawn Limo
Console: VINEWOOD
Phone: 1-999-8463-9663
Spawn Trashmaster
Console: TRASHED
Phone: 1-999-8727-433
Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter
Console: BUZZOFF
Phone: 1-999-2899-633
Spawn Stunt Plane
Console: BARNSTORM
Phone: 1-999-227-678-676
Spawn Golf Cart
Console: HOLEIN1
Phone: 1-999-4653-461
Unfortunately, there isn’t a GTA 5 cheat for free money, but there are quick ways to make money in GTA, including casino heists and keeping an eye out for double cash missions.