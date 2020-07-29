GTA 5 cheats – PC console commands for GTA V

GTA 5 cheats for PC can make your adventures in Los Santos explosive – quite literally so if you use the explosive ammo cheat. By using a variety of console commands you can add some really cool effects to the game, including invincibility and moon-style gravity.

The best thing about this list of cheats is that they can be used to transform the game completely – the aforementioned moon gravity being a fine case in point – or just to take the edge off those tougher missions by replenishing your health, armour, and ammo. You know – just for a treat.

If you’re embarking on your 90th playthrough, some time-saving options like the Usain Bolt-style fast running are also pretty handy. And, crikey, if that wasn’t enough, we’ve got codes below that’ll help those who just want to use GTA V as a virtual photography project – pop out your smartphone and you can manipulate the time of day, weather settings, and more. We have the codes you need right here, so read on for all the best GTA V cheats.

GTA 5 cheats PC – console commands and cell phone cheats

If you are looking for GTA 5 PC cheats, then you have come to the right place. Below is a list of cool cheats you can activate for a variety of effects, from slowing down the speed of the game to turning your character invincible.

To make GTA 5 PC cheats work, you need to activate the console with the ~ key, located below the Esc button on your keyboard. This will display a pop-up window on your screen where you can type the console command for the cheat you want to use. Alternatively you can key a number into your character’s cell phone, which is useful if you are playing with a controller instead of a keyboard.

Invincibility

Engage god mode and shrug off all damage with this GTA 5 cheat. It works for five minutes, so don’t forget to re-activate it regularly.

Console: PAINKILLER

Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537

Max health and armour

The title says it all: top up your health and armour points and stay in the fight.

Console: TURTLE

Phone: 1-999-887-853

Recharge ability

Recharges your character’s special ability.

Console: POWERUP

Phone: 1-999-769-3787

Lower wanted level

Take a single star off your wanted level. Use multiple times if you’ve been a bad person.

Console: LAWYERUP

Phone: 1-999-5299-3787

Raise wanted level

Increase the heat. Attract the law to your position with some wanted stars.

Console: FUGITIVE

Phone: 1-999-3844-8483

All weapons

Equip yourself with every weapon in the game, plus a bunch of ammunition.

Console: TOOLUP

Phone: 1-999-8665-87

Explosive ammo

Turn every bullet into a mini missile with explosive ammunition.

Console: HIGHEX

Phone: 1-999-444-439

Incendiary ammo

Set enemies ablaze with these flaming bullets.

Console: INCENDIARY

Phone: 1-999-462-363-4279

Slow motion aim

Slows down time while aiming. Enter up to four times for increased effect. Fifth use cancels the cheat.

Console: DEADEYE

Phone: 1-999-332-3393

Slow motion

Slow down the speed of the whole game. Use this GTA 5 cheat up to three times for increased effect, or four times to disable it.

Console: SLOWMO

Phone: 1-999-756-966

Drunk Mode

Makes your character stumble around as if drunk.

Console: LIQUOR

Phone: 1-999-547-861

Fast running

Run like Usain Bolt with this speed cheat.

Console: CATCHME

Phone: 1-999-228-8463

Fast swimming

Become an ocean predator with faster swim speeds.

Console: GOTGILLS

Phone: 1-999-468-44557

Explosive punches

Your melee attacks cause explosions. Perfect for when a knock-out just isn’t enough.

Console: HOTHANDS

Phone: 1-999-4684-2637

Skyfall

Not the Bond movie you remember. Spawns you in mid-air for a free fall. Remember to pack a parachute.

Console: SKYFALL

Phone: 1-999-759-3255

Parachute

In sudden need of a parachute? Simply activate this GTA 5 cheat.

Console: SKYDIVE

Phone: 1-999-759-3483

Super jump

Leap over buildings by putting a super spring in your step. Hold spacebar for higher jumps.

Console: HOPTOIT

Phone: 1-999-467-86-48

Change weather

Use this GTA V cheat to rotate between sunny, clear, cloudy, smoggy, overcast, rainy, thundery, clearing, and snowing weather types.

Console: MAKEITRAIN

Phone: 1-999-625-348-7246

Director mode

Play the game as any character or NPC.

Console: JRTALENT

Phone: 1-999-57-825368

Moon gravity

Adjusts the physics of the game to make it feel like you are on the moon while driving.

Console: FLOATER

Phone: 1-999-356-2837

Slippery cars

Make your car drift and slide without the need for the handbrake.

Console: SNOWDAY

Phone: 1-999-766-9329

VEHICLE SPAWNS

Spawn BMX

Console: BANDIT

Phone: 1-999-226-348

Spawn Comet

Console: COMET

Phone: 1-999-266-38

Spawn Duster

Console: FLYSPRAY

Phone: 1-999-3597-7729

Spawn PCJ-600 Motorcycle

Console: ROCKET

Phone: 1-999-762-538

Spawn Sanchez Dirt Bike

Console: OFFROAD

Phone: 1-999-633-7623

Spawn Rapid GT

Console: RAPIDGT

Phone: 1-999-727-4348

Spawn Limo

Console: VINEWOOD

Phone: 1-999-8463-9663

Spawn Trashmaster

Console: TRASHED

Phone: 1-999-8727-433

Spawn Buzzard Attack Helicopter

Console: BUZZOFF

Phone: 1-999-2899-633

Spawn Stunt Plane

Console: BARNSTORM

Phone: 1-999-227-678-676

Spawn Golf Cart

Console: HOLEIN1

Phone: 1-999-4653-461

Unfortunately, there isn’t a GTA 5 cheat for free money, but there are quick ways to make money in GTA, including casino heists and keeping an eye out for double cash missions.