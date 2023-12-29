Fans create GTA 6 inside GTA 5, 4, and San Andreas – to mixed success

As impressive as Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer is, it closes with the sad revelation that we won’t be able to get our hands on it till at least 2025. That’s quite a wait but to help pass the time, fans have taken to recreating the trailer inside other entries in the Grand Theft Auto series. The results are quite something.

What do you do if you’ve got to wait two years for Grand Theft Auto 6? You work with what you’ve got, that’s what and so several enterprising individuals have used this open-world series’ previous entries to recreate GTA 6’s trailer.

Their efforts have had mixed results and while no-one has, so far, gone back to the original 2D GTA, some have tried their luck at making it Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. You have to admire their courage.

YouTuber RavenwestR1 boasts their video is the GTA 6 trailer “..faithfully recreated in GTA 5,” and I’m inclined to agree. It’s as close to a shot-to-shot remake as you can get, including the various cellphone effects.

The infamous hammer lady is a little less aggressive this time around, but is still an impressive piece of work. And I admire the sheer amount of effort and editing that must have gone into making this. Seeing Michael clown about on a boat is worth a chuckle, too.

Another video, from Mistor78, goes with Grand Theft Auto 4. What it lacks in quality and professional finish it makes up for with sheer silliness.

It might seem like a fool’s errand to use Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to remake GTA 6’s trailer but that hasn’t stopped kikons78, who conjured up this video. And it looks superb, an even closer match for the trailer than the GTA 4 one.

Some have taken to making the trailer in other games, Minecraft for example. But for us PC gamers, this could be the closest we’ll get to GTA 6 in quite a while. Rockstar has confirmed a 2025 release for the console version of GTA 6, but the PC version could be arriving much later.

