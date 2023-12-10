You’ve probably seen the first GTA 6 trailer at this point. Racking up a staggering 136 million views in just five days, the long-awaited Rockstar Games reveal wasn’t particularly hurt by an early leaked version, as the developer of GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 prepares to unleash its next game on the world in 2025. The stage is set to see whether one of the most anticipated games of all time can trump the powerhouse that is Minecraft for total sales, so it only seems right that we see what that first showing would look like in the Mojang game.

That’s right, Minecraft expert ‘EvilGame’ has been hard at work painstakingly recreating the establishing shots of the GTA 6 trailer in the blocky sandbox game, and I’ve got to say I’m impressed. While it’s certainly no secret at this point that Minecraft is a powerhouse for creativity, I’m consistently blown away by just how quickly some of its most talented creators get to work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EvilGame (@evilgame_ytb)

It’s always fun to see how people work within the restrictions of the format and the assets at their disposal to create something that’s been built from the ground up in a completely different engine. It’s a remarkably similar adaptation, which begins with perhaps its most impressive part – the opening shot of cars crossing a bridge at sunset.

From there, we get protagonist Lucia’s reveal in the orange prison outfit, the panning shot across the water to reveal the tower blocks of Vice City, and even the flock of birds taking off from the water as a boat plows downstream. While many people, myself included, note that there’s definitely a missed opportunity to change the text to “Blockstar Games” or a similar pun, that doesn’t take away from the talent on display.

If you’re curious, you can even watch the recreation being put together by EvilGame, which only serves to make the whole thing more impressive in my eyes. While it would be interesting to see more of the trailer recreated this way, from the 20-second mark onwards the original becomes a lot more focused on dense crowds and clips of people in action, which is a lot more difficult to convert into Minecraft than wide-angle location shots.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Sullivan, known as the ‘Florida Joker,’ is demanding Rockstar Games pay him for a character that resembles his likeness who appears during the reveal. We’ve also dug through to find all GTA 6 cars seen in the trailer, if you’re wondering what you might be driving in 2025.

While there’s currently no GTA 6 release date set for the PC version, we’ll be sure to keep you up to date on what’s likely to be one of the biggest and best open-world games when it finally does make the jump across.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.