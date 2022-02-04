The new GTA will be “special”, GTA developer says

Rockstar officially announced the next Grand Theft Auto today, though the studio stopped short of even officially naming it Grand Theft Auto 6. We know nothing concrete about it. You know who does know something about it? Jim Jagger, vice president of animation at Rockstar. He says it’s going to be “special”. And he’d know, right?

“This is going to be special,” Jagger says in a retweet of the announcement of the new GTA. I’m sure you’re all making shocked Pikachu faces at the prospect of a developer being excited about their own game, but look. You’ve all been Googling and reading news about fake GTA leaks for nearly a decade now. This one sentence might not be much, but it’s real.

If you missed today’s Grand Theft Auto news, Rockstar confirmed development on the next GTA game in the most unceremonious way possible. “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered,” the studio says, “and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

But “well underway” does not mean the GTA 6 release date will be coming anytime soon.

This is going to be special… https://t.co/CmgUCKXztm — Jim Jagger (@JimJagger) February 4, 2022

