GTA Trilogy footage emerges ahead of release

Gameplay footage of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has begun to emerge online, one day before the game is due to officially release. While the cause of the leak hasn’t been confirmed, some players claim that the trilogy was briefly available early on the PlayStation Store in Australia.

Players are sharing footage from the game on YouTube and Reddit, so you might want to keep your eyes averted if you want to avoid spoilers. As spotted by VGC, one player has shared over one hour of footage on YouTube that spans all three remastered games: Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas. Aside from the jazzed-up graphics, you can see new features like the weapon wheel from later GTA games and the ability to restart failed missions pronto.

Elsewhere, players are reporting on Twitter and Reddit that a select few people got access to the game through the PlayStation Store in Australia ahead of time. It doesn’t seem to be a simple case of being in the country, though, as one Reddit user reports that they couldn’t access the game, so it’s likely someone may have swiftly fixed the reported error. Keep in mind, though, that this has yet to be confirmed. We’ve reached out to Rockstar and Sony, and will update this story if we hear back.

If you’re curious about when you’ll be able to play the remasters for yourself, we’ve rounded up the GTA: Trilogy release time in each country – even Australia, but, like, the actual unlock time.

PC players will need to pick up the new trilogy on the Rockstar Launcher as Rockstar has delisted Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas on Steam. You also won’t be able to preload the game until it’s out on PC, though this option has been available for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch users for a good few days now.

As for what’s new, Rockstar has remastered all three games with higher resolution textures, greater draw distances, improved effects, and a “completely rebuilt lighting system”. Check out the trailer below to get a peep:

