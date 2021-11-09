GTA: Trilogy release time confirmed

Rockstar Games has confirmed when exactly you’ll be able to play Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. The developer has updated the support section of its website to spell out when the remastered versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas will be going live in your time zone.

The GTA: Trilogy release time is 7am PST / 10am EST / 3pm GMT on November 11, 2021. Rockstar confirms that this will be the same across all platforms and that it’s aware of an issue on the PlayStation Store that’s leading some people to see an inaccurate launch time.

While GTA: Trilogy preloads are already live for those who have purchased through the Xbox Store, Nintendo eShop, or PlayStation Store, PC players will have to wait a while longer. Rockstar has confirmed that you won’t be able to download the GTA: Trilogy remasters until launch day. If you do pre-order the game through the Rockstar launcher, though, you’ll get $10 off any product priced at $15 or more. Keep in mind the discount expires on January 16, 2022.

If you’re curious what the GTA: Trilogy unlock time is in your region, Rockstar Intel writer Ben has put together this nifty time zone map on Twitter:

We're getting much closer to the #GTATrilogy official release, here is a timezone map to get an idea of when it releases for your region. Per @RockstarGames, it will release at the same time for everyone at 10AM EST time, so no regional unlock for this release. pic.twitter.com/EX0yZszvEy — Ben (@videotech_) November 9, 2021

If you want to pick up the new trilogy, you’ll need to head to the Rockstar Launcher. Rockstar has delisted Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas on Steam, so that’s the only place you’ll be able to play the games on PC at the time of writing.

We also recently found out that the GTA Trilogy has higher specs than Red Dead Redemption 2, oddly enough. Rockstar has remastered all three games with higher resolution textures, greater draw distances, improved effects, and a “completely rebuilt lighting system”. You’ll also find that the studio has updated the new PC games with GTA 5-style controls and quality of life improvements, so now you’ll be able to restart failed missions immediately.

If you’re looking for more open-world games, you can follow that link.