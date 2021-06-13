The Guardians of the Galaxy game won’t have DLC or microtransactions

Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix have officially revealed the developer’s next game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. You’ve got a story-driven, single-player adventure where you play as Star-Lord, a fully licensed soundtrack, and decisions to make that’ll shape the story. What you’re not getting, though, is DLC or microtransactions.

“There isn’t going to be any DLC for this game, there isn’t going to be any microtransactions, and that’s because, for us, it’s very important that on day one, when players get this game, they can have access to everything there is about this game and to experience it,” Eidos-Montréal senior narrative director Mary Demarle says. “So right off the bat, they can get all the costumes or outfits that are available. They can find all the abilities as they progress through the game. It’s all there.”

During a Q&A session shown to the press prior to the reveal, Demerle also delves into what the story entails. Eidos-Montréal is keen to keep its cards close to its chest, though Demerle does say that the story takes place several years after a galactic civil war. The Guardians are working as heroes for hire, though a bet goes wrong and leads to an escalating threat to the galaxy – they best go fix it, then.

We also know that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a fully licensed soundtrack. We don’t know which songs will pop up, though you hear Bonnie Tyler’s I Need a Hero during the trailer, and one demo we saw features Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ Bad Reputation. Demerle doesn’t give too much away on that point, though she says that, as Quill is a kid of the ’80s, he’ll want to listen to bands like Kiss, Iron Maiden, Wham, Blondie, and Pat Benatar.

The Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date is set for October, so you won't have long to wait for this one.