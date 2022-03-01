The best Marvel game on PC is coming to Game Pass

One of the best superhero games on PC is coming to Microsoft’s Game Pass less than five months after it released – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will hit the subscription service next week. However, anyone wanting to play Nier: Automata will have to do so quickly, as that’s leaving Game Pass a week later.

Microsoft has now revealed the list of games coming and going from Game Pass in the first half of this month, and while all the names are welcome there is one obvious standout. Guardians of the Galaxy is a great spacefaring action-adventure game and probably the best Marvel Comics game on PC – in the absence of Insomniac’s Spider-Man games – and it’ll be added to Games Pass on March 10.

Available today is indie game FAR: Changing Tides, the sequel to 2018’s sailing adventure FAR: Lone Sails, and the Cloud version of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Later this week, subscribers will get Final Fantasy XIII sequel Lightning Returns, and joining Guardians of the Galaxy next week is the fantastic adventure game Kentucky Route Zero.

Unfortunately, the downside of all of this is that several major games are leaving Game Pass, including Nier: Automata, Torchlight 3, and futuristic Souls-like The Surge 2. Finish these off before March 15, or buy them with a 20% discount to keep them forever.

The games coming to PC Game Pass this month are:

Today – Far: Changing Tides

Today – Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud only)

March 3 – Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

March 10 – Guardians Of The Galaxy

March 10 – Kentucky Route Zero

March 10 – Young Souls

The games leaving Game Pass on March 15 are:

Nier: Automata

Phogs!

Torchlight III

The Surge 2

