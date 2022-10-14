New Guild Wars 2 character brings real-life hero to the MMO

A new Guild Wars 2 character inspired one of the Children’s Miracle Network’s most beloved personalities, April Arellano, will be added to the MMORPG as part of a larger quest to help celebrate Extra Life Game Day.

Extra Life will take place on November 4 at 12pm PST / 3pm GMT / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 6am AEST, and end a day later. The aim is to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network and its satellite hospitals. While the actual event details remain relatively slim, we know that April will appear in the form of a spell slinging Mesmer.

April was diagnosed with pneumonia at 15 months old, losing her leg as a result of gangrene caused by the illness. While unfortunate, the decision ultimately saved her life, and hasn’t stopped her from becoming the Miracle Network’s dancing queen at age ten.

Ordained this year’s champion to serve as an inspiration to sick kids everywhere, April will appear as an NPC voiced by video game icon Jennifer Hale, who lends her vocal talents to Ashe from Overwatch, Leah from Diablo 3, and many more.

April’s in-game persona boasts a jade tech prosthetic leg and is described as a “serial meddler.” Born just outside of Divinity’s Reach, her role in the Guild Wars 2 story remains a mystery for now.

“We’re so excited for everyone to dig into April’s little adventure during our Extra Life Game Day,” narrative director Indigo Boock writes. “I don’t want to reveal too many secrets just yet, but I can say that getting to talk with April Lynn and learn about her story was such a delight. I was immediately inspired by her confidence (and her dance moves, of course).

“April’s character in-game is resilient, brave, and filled with charm—but she barely compares to her namesake. We can’t wait for you to witness our little Mesmer’s shenanigans firsthand.”

Any donations made during Extra Life will go to the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, and you can donate right here using this link. Arenanet will also be doing a 24 hour stream, which you can tune into on Twitch, with further information available on the event page. Again, all donations go to charity.

If you’re excited to dive back in and meet April but haven’t checked out the latest expansion yet, be sure to give our Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons review a glance. If you’re looking for some more fire-breathing action, we’ve got a list of all the best dragon games, too.