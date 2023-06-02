Guild Wars 2 celebrates Pride with colorful free wings

Guild Wars 2 is one of the most recognizable names within the realm of MMORPGs, remaining in touch with its playerbase and receiving frequent updates to content. To usher in Pride 2023, Guild Wars 2 is joining in the celebrations by giving players a beautiful new set of rainbow wings. The cosmetic, dubbed the Macaw Wings Glider Combo, is one of ArenaNet’s most eye-catching additions yet. It comes just a few weeks before the game’s annual Tyria Pride event, giving players the perfect look for the march.

Everyone who logs into Guild Wars 2 between now and the end of June will receive the Macaw Wings Glider Combo cosmetic for free. ArenaNet has stated that the free wings are meant to offer “a celebration of your authentic self.” Fans excited for the new glamorous set quickly shared their excitement online in response, following up with questions about the game’s yearly Pride event in which all players gather for a long walk across Tyria together.

The march, known as the Tyria Pride event, is open to both EU and NA servers and will be taking place on Saturday, June 24, as well as Sunday, June 25. The two-day event will commence in Ebonhawke at the portal from Divinity’s Reach, where players will gather before making the trek together to the gates of Rata Sum in the Metrica Province. ArenaNet has said that Tyria Pride will be gathering funds for Rainbow Railroad, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping queer folks across the globe.

To accommodate every player wanting to join in on the event, Guild Wars 2 will have multiple volunteers helping to gather everyone together. There will also be multiple instances of the same map, with each one hosting about 150 people each. For EU servers, the start time for Tyria Pride is 4pm CEST / 3pm BST / 2pm UTC. For NA servers, the start time is 4pm CDT / 5pm EST / 9pm UTC.

What better way to celebrate being queer and being here than spreading your metaphorical (now literal) rainbow wings for Pride? Grab them while you can before the Tyria Pride event and show off your true self with your friends in-game. It’s rare to see such cool cosmetics being given for free in MMOs, and I’m saying this as someone who has spent way too much money on such games for similar items. This is definitely a great move from ArenaNet, and I can’t wait to rock my wings to celebrate.

