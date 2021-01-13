Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga’s finale continues next week with ‘Power’

The multi-part finale of Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga continues next week with Episode Five, Chapter Two. Titled ‘Power’, the free MMORPG’s first content drop of 2021 will see “fire and furious apocalypse” head to Tyria, which means not only a threat of wide-scale destruction, but a new phase in the saga’s storyline, missions, rewards, and more.

‘Power’ will bring four new Dragon Response missions – solo or group quests that see you shore up key locations by fending off dragon minions -to Thunderhead Peaks, Fields of Ruin, Lake Doric, and Snowden Drifts. These missions will include options to dial the challenge up if you fancy tackling something even trickier, ArenaNet explains in a press release, and you’ll be in for greater rewards if you do (and survive to tell the tale, of course).

Additionally, the new chapter brings a new allied faction – the Deldrimor Dwarves – who you can recruit as part of a new global faction mobilisation event. The battle-hardened dwarves will be able to help out with your Drago Response missions, bringing “stony tenacity and alchemical skills” to the table. Plus, another mysterious faction will hit the game on February 16, along with some new upgrades for your Dragon Slayer weapons.

As for new rewards. ‘Power’ ushers in goodies like the Deldrimor Stoneskin Infusion “(no rites required)”, additional battle benefits and items from allied faction vendors which arrive via the Dragon Slayer mastery line, as well as others.

If you’re keen to get an idea of what’s in store next week, check out the new chapter’s trailer above.

Guild Wars 2: The Icebrood Saga – Episode Five, Chapter Two launches on January 19. All four chapters of the finale episode will be free for players who own Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire and log in upon its release, with the next – called ‘Balance’ – to follow in March 2021.