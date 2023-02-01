Hades 2 release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and news

Looking forward to the Hades 2 release date? After the runaway success of Hades, fans are excited to see what Supergiant Games has in store for the follow-up to this huge indie hit.

The mythological roguelike game was revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Despite receiving critical praise for their previous titles, Hades 2 is the first sequel Supergiant Games has ever made. We’re expecting big things from the devs – the original Hades was so good that it made our best PC games list. So with all of the fluff out of the way, it’s time to take a look at everything we know so far about Hades 2, including trailers, story, and gameplay.

Hades 2 release date

At the time of writing, Hades 2 does not have a confirmed release date. Supergiant Games has stated that a release date will be announced closer to the game’s completion.

Just like the original, Hades 2 will be made available as an early access title on PC to gain player feedback. Based on the first game, we expect Hades 2 to launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

Hades 2 trailer

The first, and currently only trailer for Hades 2, was shown during The Game Awards 2022. It begins with an animated cinematic featuring the game’s protagonist, Melinoë. She’s fighting against Hecate, a Greek goddess often associated with witchcraft, who appears to be a mentor of sorts to Melinoë. After being defeated by Hecate, they share a few words before both speaking the words “Death to Cronos”, referencing Cronos, the leader of the Titans of Greek myth, and father of Zeus, Hades, and their siblings.

The second half of the trailer focuses on gameplay, showing off some of the new areas that players have access to. It also introduces a few of the gods that players will interact with, including Apollo, Nemesis, and Moros, the son of Nyx. The trailer ends with a still of Hades in chains issuing a warning about Cronos before Melinoë pledges to rescue him.

Hades 2 story and gameplay

Hades 2 sees players taking control of Melinoë, a daughter of Hades and brother to the original game’s protagonist, Zagreus. The titan Cronos has escaped imprisonment in the Underworld to seek revenge upon the gods of Olympus that trapped him there.

Supergiant has described Cronos as the ‘Titan of Time’, suggesting that this Cronos is a combination of the titan Cronos, the aforementioned father of Zeus and Hades, and Chronos, the Greek personification of time. These two characters were often believed to be one and the same by the Greeks. It’s confusing, we know. The game is set in the Underworld again, this time featuring brand-new locations, dangerous enemies, and more.

While you won’t need to have played Hades to understand the story of Hades 2, Supergiant has confirmed there will be plenty of references to the first title. The devs have promised even more references to Greek mythology and culture that made the world so enthralling the first time around.

While we don’t know very much about Hades 2 yet, based on the announcement trailer, it seems safe to assume that the gameplay is largely similar to that of the original. The roguelike elements and isometric view remain, and while the Boons system looks to be returning, it appears that an all-new pantheon of gods will provide the upgrades this time around.

Furthermore, it appears that Melinoë has a larger focus on magic during combat, unlike Zagreus. Supergiant describes her as “an immortal witch and sorceress with powerful magical abilities”, as well as possessing “deadly skill with a variety of shadowy weapons”. This magic can be seen in certain parts of the trailer, both in her fight with Hecate and in the gameplay itself.

And there we have it, that’s everything we know about the Hades 2 release date so far. Don’t forget to check out our list of the best action-adventure games if you’re craving to play something with great combat like Hades. We also have a list of the best indie games if you’re searching for games that don’t require a beefy computer.