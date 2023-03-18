Half-Life 2 VR Mod Episode One is out now on Steam, and it’s a delight

Community-made Half-Life 2 VR Mod Episode One is out now for free on Steam, adding virtual reality support for headsets including Meta Quest 2 and Valve Index.

Half-Life 2 VR Episode One - Alyx Vance leans back with her arms folded in the community-made virtual reality mod for Valve's iconic FPS game

Updated:

Half-Life 2Half-Life 2: Episode One

If you need more Half-Life 2 VR, you’re in luck. Following the incredible success of Valve’s own Half-Life: Alyx and the fantastic community-made Half-Life 2 VR mod, the creators behind the latter are back with more virtual reality adventures for the classic FPS game, with support for all SteamVR headsets including the Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, and Valve Index. Half-Life 2 VR Mod Episode One is out now on Steam, and it looks spectacular.

Coming from the Source VR Mod Team behind the base Half-Life 2 VR Mod, this Episode One adaptation sees you once again in the shoes of everyone’s favourite silent protagonist, Gordon Freeman, as he returns to City 17 and teams up with Alyx Vance. With a fully integrated radial menu, functional iron sights, two-handed weapons, and manual reloading, along with optional laser sight and a quick reload accessibility setting, all the modern conveniences of virtual reality are right at your fingertips.

Perhaps the biggest draw of all, seen in the announcement trailer below, is just how fun the VR gravity gun can be. Perhaps one of the most iconic weapons in any first-person shooter, picking up everything from barrels to Combine soldiers with the Zero Point Energy Field manipulator and hurtling them around the environment is as pure a joy today as it was in 2004, made all the better when it’s in your hands for real (well, virtually).

The mod is playable on all headsets that are supported by SteamVR, which includes the Valve Index, Meta Quest 2, and HTC Vive – so if you’ve picked up one of the best VR headsets on PC you should be good to go. It even includes support for bHaptics vests, so if you really need to feel the immersion all over your body, the option is there.

YouTube Thumbnail

Half-Life 2 VR Mod Episode One is out now on Steam. It’s free to play, but you’ll need to own the original Half-Life 2 Episode One on your account (not simply through family sharing). However, you don’t need to have the original game currently installed to play this VR conversion.

If you’re not in the mood for VR right now, perhaps this Half-Life 2 remake in the style of classic Resident Evil is more up your alley. Alternatively, take a look through more of the best old PC games that you can play in 2023.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.