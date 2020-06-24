Halo Infinite teaser hints that the Banished return from Halo Wars 2

We’re set to get more concrete info on Halo Infinite soon, but before then, it looks like we’re getting some vague teasers to set the mood. A new tweet from the official Halo account teases a new enemy faction for the venerable series of FPS games: the Banished, who first appeared in Halo Wars 2.

The tweet is introduced with “signal detected, tag designation: foe” and features a brief audio log. “The hour approaches. Forces occupy the ring. Within hours, it will be under our control. Humanity will burn. Their brazen defiance will be all but a memory. No more prophets. No more lies. We stand together, brothers to the end. We are his will. We are his legacy. We are the Banished.”

The Banished were the principal enemies of Halo Wars 2 – a group of former Covenant warriors that rebelled and broke away from the faction to form a new mercenary band. They’re made up of familiar Halo enemies like Grunts, Brutes, and Elites, and their leader, Atriox, is still unaccounted for within Halo lore.

This is one of very few concrete hints we’ve had about what to expect from Halo Infinite’s story. Microsoft plans a big showcase for first-party titles in July, which should provide our first truly substantial look at Halo Infinite.

The Halo Infinite release date is scheduled for holiday 2020, right alongside the Xbox Series X. Given Microsoft’s modern multiplatform initiatives, you should expect it to hit PC at the same time.