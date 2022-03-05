Halo Infinite Season 2 release date – Lone Wolves kicks off May

Halo studio 343 Industries has finally confirmed the Halo Infinite Season 2 start date, the season’s theme, the first Battle Pass rewards, and even its name – Lone Wolves. The FPS game‘s new season will kick off in May, will include the return of a fan favourite mode, and will even have story content.

Halo Infinite is one of the best new PC games from the last few months but some players have complained about the quality of the game’s first season and its available features. 343 Industries has detailed improvements to Big Team Battle and the online store, but the biggest changes sound like they will come in Season 2 – which 343 has now revealed.

Halo Infinite multiplayer’s second season will arrive in May and will be titled “Lone Wolves”, referring to a hunter-tracker group of Spartans described as “fierce, rugged, and prefer to work alone”. There will be new skins, maps, modes, and even “narrative content” – which was leaked last week.

Halo Infinite Season 2 release date

Halo Infinite Season 2 will start on May 3, 2022 and will be titled Lone Wolves. It will feature narrative story content that consists of “a mix of cinematics, story-themed Events, Battle Pass items, and more that embody the Lone Wolves theme”. 343 confirms that the season will include “playlist updates, balance changes, new modes, and maps”.

New levels include a new Big Team Battle map called “Breaker” (above) and an Arena map “Catalyst”. New modes include a “free-for-all elimination mode” called Last Spartan Standing, Land Grab, and the return of the fan favourite King of the Hill.

343 says it will share more in April, but that’s a lot for fans to look forward to already.