The next Halo is finally on the way, and that’s for the best

Halo Infinite is changing. 343 is shifting how it releases content for the FPS while beginning to look forward to where the iconic series goes next, as Infinite drops the Season model in favor of smaller Operations while giving even more control over to player creations at the same time. This is a good thing, as Infinite never made the splash 343 wanted it to, so it’s time to see what’s next. That said, the next Halo needs to get one thing right: it needs to be feature-complete at launch.

No, Halo Infinite isn’t dead. But it is changing how it releases content while the rest of 343 moves on to what’s next. The FPS game won’t be going away any time soon, even if the team behind it starts to move on.

This comes as part of a colossal Halo Infinite roadmap update from the team at 343, where we learn more about cosmetic changes like cross-core shoulders, the free Mark IV armor core, Seasonal shifts, and brand-new Operations.

“We have a dedicated team working on supporting Halo Infinite and continuing to deliver going forward,” Halo community director Brian ‘Ske7ch’ Jarrard says towards the end of the stream.

“But also we have additional teams now that are accelerating towards the future working on brand new projects, I just wanted to tantalize you with that.”

This news was going to come at some point, and while I’m incredibly glad that 343 isn’t giving up on Halo Infinite, the team needs a fresh start. Infinite has always had the bones of a great game, and since launch in 2021, 343 has built and built a Halo game that is nothing short of superb. We just need to move on.

The problem is, Halo Infinite started with a stumble, and a big one at that. No Forge, no splitscreen co-op, and a multiplayer that was severely lacking in content. A lot of this has changed since then, but I’ve always felt like the team couldn’t shake this view from prospective players that it was missing something. Hopefully whatever they’re cooking next doesn’t miss some of the core features that make Halo, well, Halo.

Jarrard does also mention that Microsoft is hiring for a number of 343 roles, and while none of them are strictly new, we do get a little bit of info. For example, 343 says “We are looking for new Spartans to join our team to build the next generation of games and experiences in our award-winning sci-fi universe,” in a lead game designer job ad. It doesn’t say too much sure, but it’s another confirmation that 343 is starting to look forward after Infinite.

If you’re looking for something entirely new to play in the meantime, we’ve put together both the best multiplayer games and free Steam games you should be giving a try right now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.