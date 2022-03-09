Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event challenges and rewards

Looking for information on the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event? A brand new Halo Infinite event has begun, and brings with it a series of ten new cosmetic items, including a new take on the classic Mark V helmet for you to unlock for the basic Mark VII armour suit.

In order to unlock all these free cosmetics, you need to level up your event pass by completing a series of Tactical Ops challenges. As you’d expect based on the name, the Tactical Ops playlist is based on the Halo Infinite Tactical Slayer mode, otherwise known as SWAT. It’s a hardcore mode that removes the use of radar, shields, and grenades. In addition, the original Tactical Slayer mode restricts you to using Battle Rifles, but the Tactical Ops event playlist includes variations on this; Mangler and Sidekick versions are available in the first week, and Stalker Rifles and Commando variants arrive in the second half of the event.

The Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event runs from March 8 to March 21 – to help you get the most out of it, we’ve put together this event guide containing everything you need to know about Tactical Ops challenges, rewards, and game modes.

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops rewards

Here are the ten rewards you can unlock in the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops event:

Level 1 – Claw Patrol armour skin

– Claw Patrol armour skin Level 2 – Phalanx visor pattern

– Phalanx visor pattern Level 3 – Emile charm

– Emile charm Level 4 – Lone Wolf emblem

– Lone Wolf emblem Level 5 – Mark V Zeta helmet

– Mark V Zeta helmet Level 6 – TAC/AHD Type 3ZY chest piece

– TAC/AHD Type 3ZY chest piece Level 7 – MAT-2550/Grenade Pack leg attachment

– MAT-2550/Grenade Pack leg attachment Level 8 – Tigris glove

– Tigris glove Level 9 – Scorpion Punch coating

– Scorpion Punch coating Level 10 – UA/Mauros visor/helmet attachment

Halo Infinite Tactical Ops challenges

Tactical Ops challenges can only be completed by playing the Tactical Ops playlist, but don’t get caught out -only challenges marked with the orange star banner count towards your event progress. For example, one of this week’s challenges is Practical Tactical, which requires you to complete Tactical Slayer PvP matches – however, because it doesn’t have the orange banner, completing this challenge does not award progress towards the event rewards.

Here are some of the Halo Infinite Tactical Ops challenges you may encounter:

Kill enemy spartans with the Mangler in Tactical Slayer

Complete Tactical Slayer matches

Earn distinct Killing Sprees in Tactical Slayer

Kill enemy Spartans with the Sidekick pistol in Tactical Slayer

Kill enemy Spartans with the Battle Rifle in Tactical Slayer

Kill three enemy Spartans in rapid succession in Tactical Slayer

Kill enemy spartans with a melee attack in Tactical Slayer

Please note that there are multiple versions of some of these challenges, so they may appear in different formulations The event challenges are mixed in with regular weekly challenges in your challenge list, so the number of event challenges you have access to will vary. You can use challenge swaps to attempt to get more event challenges, but generally speaking a regular challenge will swap out for another regular challenge, and an event challenge will swap for an event challenge.

The better course of action is to complete as many weekly challenges as you can, so your list populates with more event challenges. You can see the full list of upcoming challenges in the challenges section of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, as well as Halo Waypoint.

That’s everything you need to know about Halo Infinite’s Tactical Ops events. Keep up to date with the latest information on Halo Infinite Season 2’s release date, as well as our guide to the best Halo Infinite weapons.