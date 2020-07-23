Halo Infinite guns: all the weapons we’ve seen so far

At last, our first peek at the many Halo Infinite guns we’ll be able to slay aliens with when the Halo Infinite release date rolls around. Thanks to the Halo Infinite gameplay showcase at the Xbox Games Showcase 2020, we’ve glimpsed a few minutes of Halo Infinite gameplay, including some of the weapons – both enemy and Spartan.

Naturally, it’s far too early to tell how they’ll handle, which ones are the best, and what alternative fire modes we can expect, but if you’re a fan of the series then plenty of these weapons will be familiar to you. With the Banished as main antagonists, we’ll definitely be getting our hands on some of their guns, too.

We’ve broken down the Halo Infinite gameplay reveal to highlight all of the weapons and what to expect from them. Here are all the Halo Infinite guns and weapons revealed so far. We’ll also spend some time analysing the new gadgets shown off in the premiere, too, like the grappling gun and the ‘drop wall’.

Halo Infinite guns:

MA3/5

Plasma Pistol

MK50 Sidekick

VK78 Commando

Ravager

Pulse Carbine

Mangler

CQS48 Bulldog

MA3/MA5

One of the series most iconic weapons, the very first gun we see is the MA series assault rifle. Accurate, sold rate of fire, and a clip size of 36.

Plasma pistol

Another ludicrously common weapon in the Halo series, the very next gun we see is the Plasma Pistol.

MK50 Sidekick

Standard semi-auto pistol with 12 rounds in the clip, similar to the M6 Series of pistol that has featured heavily in Halo games.

VK78 Commando

This appears to be a UNSC rifle with plenty of punch per round and full-auto fire. Clip size is 20 and it seems to have a nice, clean red dot optic.

Ravager

The next weapon we see belongs to a Banished miniboss, and fires a burst of three plasma balls. Clearly deals a lot of damage and works with an overheat/vent reload mechanic. This also changes your melee to attack with the blade strapped to the front of the gun.

Pulse Carbine

Next up we have the Pulse Carbine, which is a twist on the Type-51 Carbine we’ve seen in previous games.

Mangler

Great name. This appears to be another Banished weapon and behaves similarly to a heavy pistol or revolver. Slow-firing, lots of damage.

CQS48 Bulldog

This heavy-hitting pump shotgun appears to be of UNSC origin and has a drum mag so you can spend less time reloading. Ostensibly, it’s the classic Halo shotgun with a couple of tweaks.

Grapple Shot

This piece of kit lets Master Chief traverse vertically very quickly, great for getting in an enemy’s face. You can also use it to grab nearby objects like a Fusion Coil, and hurl them at enemies.

Drop Wall

We only see this once, but it appears to allow one-way fire for Master Chief, which is useful for obvious reasons.