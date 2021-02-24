Halo TV series goes streaming next year

We’ve been talking about it for years, but it seems the Halo TV series is finally upon us. In 2022. It’s now been confirmed that the series will launch on the Paramount+ streaming service next year. Your live-action Halo dreams are finally coming true, and not just in the form of those stopgap promotional miniseries.

The news was confirmed by Paramount+ on Twitter today. The series will still be produced by Showtime. If you’re not familiar with Paramount+, it’s because it’s not actually out yet. The service is a rebranded version of CBS All Access, and will go live under the new name in March. (Check it out, that new Star Trek show is alright.)

The official confirmation comes after a report from Deadline earlier today, which suggests that the series will launch in the first quarter of 2022. As Deadline outlines the plot, the show depicts “an epic 26th century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. The show will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.”

So yes, sounds about like Halo. As CBS and Showtime executive David Nivens tells Deadline, Halo is intended to be a “defining series” for the new streaming service, a decision solidified after footage of the show was seen internally. “Halo always fit the bill, but seeing it, we felt it would work.”

For now, the Halo Infinite release date aims to serve your Master Chief-related needs in 2021.