Sometimes a videogame must be seen to be believed, and Hangry is one such case. Blending the hack-and-slash combat of games like Devil May Cry and God of War with the wacky worldbuilding of Psychonauts, this action RPG tasks you with traveling the galaxy and fighting dangerous culinary creatures that just so happen to look like food. Just don’t eat the goods, please.

Hangry is what happens when Jack Black’s Brutal Legend smashes together with food fights. The hack-and-slash RPG game puts you in the leather boots of our titular hero, who’s tasked with exploring the galaxy and fighting food-themed creatures to help expand the menu of a space diner. There are flying pizza slices, strawberry piranha plants, ugly mushroom men, and giant creatures coated in peeled banana skins. They all reside in BBQ woodlands and candy cane caves, with every level looking like they’re straight out of classic platformers such as Ratchet and Clank, Jak and Daxter, and Banjo Kazooie.

As Hangry, you’ll use a variety of weapons and abilities to fight these comestible creatures and gather ingredients for the diner. You can experiment with different choices to find a style that suits you, with ‘Hangry Mode’ available at any time to increase your size and boost your combat capabilities as well.

Hangry’s stats, abilities, and weapons can also be upgraded while you’re out on a mission. You’re fighting food after all, so you can also eat enemies raw or cook up ingredients found out in the wild to give yourself some buffs.

“Hangry offers a satisfying gameplay loop of hunting, eating, and evolving, providing RPG fans with a deep and rewarding experience, while also delivering light-hearted fun for all players,” president of developer Game Pill Mike Sorrenti says. Hangry is coming soon, but you can wishlist the game on Steam right now.

While we wait for more news on Hangry, we've got all the biggest action-adventure games you can check out in the meantime, alongside the biggest upcoming PC games to keep an eye on.

