When it comes to the most fun indie games on Steam, Swedish developer Landfall Games has to be in the conversation. Its 2016 high-speed vehicle platformer Clustertruck still holds a 93% Steam rating, but even that pales compared to the near-flawless 98% user score held by TABS: Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, the delightful physics-based combat sandbox game from 2021. So what’s next for Landfall? The answer is Haste: Broken Worlds, a high-octane platformer about running, jumping, and gliding really fast, and it already looks extremely good.

Haste: Broken Worlds looks to stick to Landfall’s simple but effective mantra. Building on what the team learnt with Clustertruck, Haste might be the perfect ‘one more run’ simulator, challenging the best parkour games such as Mirror’s Edge, Ghostrunner 2, Assassin’s Creed, and of course Titanfall 2 for sheer sense of speed.

The universe is collapsing around you. That’s probably not a good thing. Fortunately, you’re really, really good at running, so it’s time to charge through the forests, deserts, tundra, and more as you attempt to reach safety. Simply running isn’t everything, however; you’ll need to leap and glide through the air to dodge all manner of natural and unnatural impediments, and you’ll also have to master your landing skills to keep your momentum going, lest the collapsing world behind catches up to you.

It’s a really simple concept, but if Landfall’s previous games are anything to go by, the proof will very much be in that delicious pudding. The bright, bold colors, the low camera angle giving you a clear view of what’s ahead, the weird and wonderful obstacles in your way from winding tree branches to spiraling lasers – every single aspect comes together in unison to capture that sensation of a high-speed chase at its most effective.

Levels use procedural generation to ensure no two challenges are the same, but if you do crash, fall, slip, or otherwise fail to reach the end of a run, you’ll be given a chance to try it again from the start. After all, there’s nothing more frustrating than making a mistake and knowing you could get it right with just one more chance.

Haste: Broken Worlds currently has no set release date, but you can wishlist it on Steam if you want to keep track of its progress, or visit the game’s official website. I’ll certainly be doing my best to keep up with this one.

