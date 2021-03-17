Hearthstone: Forged in the Barrens card reveal – meet Horde Operative

The latest Hearthstone expansion is less than two weeks away, which means it’s card reveal season! Forged in the Barrens takes players through the legendary crossroads where the orcs, tauren, and trolls first came together to form the Horde. These roads are dangerous, but adventurers who make their way through come out stronger on the other side.

Not only does this new expansion introduce 135 new cards, Hearthstone will see its biggest change in years in the form of the Core Set. This set of cards replaces the basic and standard cards players have seen since Hearthstone’s inception, swapping them out for 235 cards. These cards are completely free to all players, with the only requirement being that players must reach level ten on each class.

The card we have the privilege of revealing is none other than Horde Operative, a neutral three-cost minion with a powerful Battlecry. Horde Operative has four health and four attack, an above average stat line for the cost. The text reads: “Copy your opponent’s secrets and put them into play.”

This is the first time Hearthstone has allowed players to interact with their opponent’s secrets in this way. We’ve seen neutral minions in the past like Eater of Secrets and SI:7 Infiltrator remove secrets from the board, but this is the first time players have been able to directly copy their opponent’s secrets.

There are currently four classes with access to secrets: Mage, Hunter, Paladin, and Rogue. Dealing with secrets can be a pain, especially if you primarily use a class that can’t find an answer to them. As a back-up tech card, Horde Operative’s statline means you won’t feel bad playing it against the other six classes. When Horde Operative is played against a class using secrets, the amount of value gained from a single three-drop minion is simply unbelievable.

Here is Blizzard’s short description of the card: “The best way to defeat your opponent is to know them inside and out. And that means knowing all their little Secrets. Horde Operative knows every detail of Northwatch Hold, so the Alliance can’t create a foothold in Horde territory.”

If you haven’t played Hearthstone in a while, definitely head on over to our best Hearthstone decks for beginners guide if you want a smooth way back into the game.