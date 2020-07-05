Good morning, good afternoon, good evening, and welcome to the best Hearthstone decks for beginners. Trying out any new game for the first time can be confusing, especially when it asks you to make a deck from cards you might not own yet. Give yourself a little time and practise, and you’ll be deckbuilding with the best of them.

For now though, perhaps it’s the time to take a little advice from us at PCGamesN. Starting out in Hearthstone with strange win conditions, or expensive decks you don’t know how to utilise isn’t going to get you far – there are some card fundamentals you should learn first.

We’re going to show you some of the cheapest, easiest, and best beginner decks to master in Hearthstone. They’ll come from a range of classes and hopefully do the job you want them to do. Win. If you’re lucky, there will be a couple of tips on what to watch out for in other player’s decks too.

The best Hearthstone beginners decks are:

Galakrond Zoo Warlock

This deck is cheap, partly because everyone who logs in within the first 90 days of the expansion’s release gets all five Galakrond cards. These are legendary hero cards you can try out, and if you’re only just playing Hearthstone for the first time, the Galakronds will be your first ‘expensive’ cards, so let’s use one.

This deck only has common and rare cards, outside of Galakrond the Wretched, so it shouldn’t be hard to earn some packs and find the cards, or at least spend some dust on them.

To play this deck, you want a constant stream of smaller minions you’re not too precious about, to destroy and buff your other minions. Zoo decks by nature are big board low-ish stats, so sacrificing one or two low-level minions isn’t too bad. If you draw Galakrond early, try to make sure you have inkoved him enough so when you play him, his battlecry hits hard. I’ve played this deck a bunch due to its overwhelming nature and solid ability to prevent your opponent from building a board. Often we don’t even need to play Galakrond to win – the Zoo does enough on its own.

You can see the deck at Hearthstone Top Decks

Face Hunter

Playing Face Hunter can be a little nerve-wracking at first. You’re putting money on being able to take down your opponent before they have a chance to retaliate. It’s called Face Hunter because you have to focus your efforts on hitting your opponent’s ‘face’, doing lots of damage before they can use taunt minions, armour, or healing.

Despite its super aggressive nature, there are times that perhaps you need to take a minion down before it gets too powerful, but for the most part, face is the place. If you’re going against a quest Shaman, for example, make sure to clear minions like Former Champ or EVIL Totem because they could become a problem for you later down the line.

Fortunately, there are lots of common and rare minions in this deck – some are part of the classic set so by playing the tutorials you may find that you have a hefty chunk of these cards already.

In short, hit your opponent when you can, but don’t get too greedy otherwise they may exact their revenge.

Check out the decklist from Hearthstone Top Decks

Tempo Secret Mage

Pretty fast, and pretty furious, this Tempo Secret Mage is a fun deck and can go from strength to strength. With an abundance of spell damage minions and powerful spells, it’s not hard to start doing some serious damage to your opponent by mid-game. Secrets help to prevent your opponent from building a board in the early game so your minions and spells dominate.

When playing this deck, a steady stream of spells distributing damage to your enemies is a good way to go. Don’t spend too much time waiting for the ‘perfect moment’ because the Hearthstone stars don’t align as perfectly as one might hope a lot of the time. Take the chances when you still have the opportunity and these pushes will lead you to victory.

Check out the decklist from Hearthpwn

Treant Druid

Treant Druid is a deck that has been around for a long time. It’s a classic and pretty effective when it comes down to the best Hearthstone decks for beginners. It’s all about making a board which quickly becomes quite large and quite powerful through buffs. If not buffs, placing spells on the minions already on the board like Soul of the Forest which summons new Treants. A spell that makes your board sticky and difficult to clear is exactly what you want.

Truth be told, it’s not hard to find some sort of synergy in treant decks so if the recommended deck doesn’t completely work with what you have, it’s not a bad idea to look around at your other cards and see if there are any suitable (treant related) substitutes. For example, we may include Tending Tauren or Witchwood Apple, because those cards have Treant synergies.

To make this deck successful you need to spend some time putting as many treants out there as you can so a Mulchmuncher becomes cheap as chips. Treants then buffed by Savage Roar or Blessing of the Ancients can have a massive knock-on effect if done right. Just keep your board big, and buff suitability.

Have a look at this basic deck from Hearthstone Top Decks, and then alter as needed

Murloc Shaman

Much like the Treant Druid deck, there is quite a lot of room for differentiation in Murloc Shaman. Murlocs are pretty disposable (unfortunately for them) and keeping a broad board of Murlocs is a great starting point.

Throw a moderate number of the fellas out there, and buff them as you like. Remember, look out for secrets in Hunter and Mage decks especially, which might destroy your board in an instant. If you suspect a secret is in play, something like Hunter’s Explosive Trap, set it off first before placing any new minions on the board to make sure you don’t run out of steam.

Little bonuses might include adding in a Knife Juggler to this deck. Putting it down and then following up with a lot of Murloc summoning could help you clear a board, or get a significant amount of damage on your opponent.

You can find a basic Murloc deck from HSReplay

Building a Hearthstone card collection

The other discussion that comes out of Hearthstone beginner decks is how to start your card collection. Although Hearthstone is free-to-play, it’s not easy to win for free. You can buy card packs if you must, but there are some other ways to build a collection, by starting off small and building decks with basic cards and growing a collection from daily quests and successful arena runs and tavern brawls

If you get any extra copies of a card you already own two of, disenchant the extras for dust. The dust can then be used to create cards you don’t own. You can only have a maximum of two of the same card in any deck (for legendaries it’s one) so disenchanting them doesn’t lose you anything. In fact, spending dust is the only reliable way to get the exact cards you want. Bear in mind that cards are disenchanted for half of what they cost.

Another tip would be to pay attention to the quests you get every day. They often grant packs with cards within them, or at the least some gold you can buy packs with. If you don’t think you can complete the quest you can press a little redo button and it should give you a new option to try out instead.

The last way is to simply play the game. Levelling any of the classes gives you cards from their classic set which is a positive. And winning three games in Play mode gives you ten gold which can be spent on card packs.

These are the best Hearthstone beginner decks when starting out in the game. Eventually, you’ll be destroying enemies in no time, don’t worry! If you find Hearthstone isn’t your thing though, here are some of the other best card games on PC, or maybe you can learn how to play Hearthstone Battlegrounds instead.