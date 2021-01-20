Hearthstone’s first ever mini-set The Darkmoon Races drops tomorrow

Hearthstone is getting an all-new type of expansion tomorrow – a teeny weeny one called a “mini-set”, which drops some new bits and pieces into the card game’s previous Madness at the Darkmoon Faire expansion. Called the Darkmoon Races mini-set, the new Hearthstone content drop brings a bunch of cards of the legendary, rare, common, and epic varieties.

The breakdown of new goodies in Hearthstone’s first ever mini-set is as follows: “four legendary cards, one epic card (x2), 14 rare cards (x2), and 16 common cards (x2)”, all of which can be obtained via Madness at the Darkmoon Faire card packs, as Blizzard explains. Additionally, for the first time since the dawn of Hearthstone, the whole 66-card set will be available to buy from either the in-game shop or web store. It’ll set you back $14.99 or 2000 gold, mind, but you can always try to catch ’em all through playing the game instead if you prefer.

The Darkmoon Races mini-set features four legendary minions, of which three are “legendary racers that each hearken back to an expansion in the Year of the Phoenix” – that is, the Keywarden Ivory, Dark Inquisitor Xanesh, and Envoy Rustwix.

As for the rest of the cards featured in the mini expansion, you can find a (nearly) full list on the game’s site – some are a mystery, so looks like you’ll have to play to find a few out.

In the announcement post, Blizzard adds that there are some mechanics from days of Hearthstone gone by – that is, “creeping Corruption, Dormant dangers, Spellburst racers, and more Dual-Class flavours” – making a comeback, so keep an eye out in-game for those.

The Darkmoon Races mini-set launches worldwide tomorrow, January 21. While you wait, check out our sister site The Loadout’s rundown of the best Hearthstone decks for some tips.

Carrie Talbot

News editor

Updated:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting Fable 4.

Read More
Best Hearthstone decks
The best card games on PC
Free card games

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N