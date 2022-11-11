Hearthstone card reveal – meet Astalor Bloodsworn

The Lord of the Scourge returns to the legendary card game in Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, March of the Lich King. Launching with 145 new cards, March of the Lich King introduces the Death Knight as the game’s latest permanent class. All players gain access to the Death Knight’s 32-card core set for free when the expansion launches on December 6, 2022.

This latest expansion sees the Lich King and his undead army launch an attack on the elven city of Silvermoon. Though the Lich King’s army seems unstoppable, the Blood Elves of Silvermoon won’t go down without a fight. We’re excited to announce our Hearthstone card reveal is none other than Astalor Bloodsworn, co-founder of the Blood Knight Order.

Astalor Bloodsworn starts off as a neutral two-cost minion with two attack and two health. His battlecry adds Astalor, the Protector to your hand and features an additional effect using the new keyword: Manathirst. Provided that you have four mana available, Astalor Bloodsworn’s Manathirst effect allows you to deal two damage anywhere on the board.

Just as the Blood Elves draw from the power of the Sunwell, the Manathirst keyword gets more powerful once you reach a certain amount of mana. For example, Astalor Bloodsworn’s Manathirst effect requires you have at least four mana in order to activate the ability, despite the card only costing two mana. You don’t need to spend four additional mana to trigger the ability, you just need to have access to the specified amount of mana on the card.

Astalor, the Protector is a five-cost minion with five attack and five health. His battlecry adds Astalor, the Flamebringer to your hand and also features a Manathirst effect. This time the effect requires seven mana before it triggers, but when it does, players automatically gain five armour.

Finally, Astalor, the Flamebringer is the final card in the chain. This minion costs eight mana, sporting eight attack and eight health. Its battlecry effect reads: “Deal 8 damage randomly split between all enemies.” He also comes with a Manathirst effect, this time asking for ten mana in order to deal an additional eight damage. This is a powerful finisher card that could become a staple in combo decks, especially when paired up alongside his fellow Blood Elf, Kael’thas Sunstrider.

