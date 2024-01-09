Xbox and Bethesda are set to reveal more on Hellblade 2, the Indiana Jones game, Avowed, and Ara: History Untold at another Developer Direct later this month. Last year’s Direct also featured the surprise launch of Hi-Fi Rush, but there’s no telling if we’ll get a similar reveal this year.

We’re going to get a look at the Indiana Jones game, Obsidian’s Avowed, strategy game Ara: History Untold, and the highly anticipated Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. You can tune in to Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch on Thursday, January 18 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm GMT, and 7am AEDT on January 19.

The Indiana Jones game segment will feature the first gameplay trailer and “showcase more than ten minutes of game and developer insights” alongside details about the setting and story.

We’ve already seen a little of Obsidian’s Avowed, but the Developer Direct will give us our “first deep dive into the gameplay experience.” Meanwhile, Ara: History Untold will get more gameplay and details on key features, while Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 simply promises insight into the game itself.

I imagine we’ll get the full Hellblade 2 release date, as we already know Ninja Theory is setting out for it to come this year.

Xbox notes that the show will include nothing on Activision Blizzard and its slate of games, but adds that we’ll more from them later in 2024. We also don’t know exactly when these games will be released yet, so they could all come out in 2024 or later as of right now. We’ll learn more on January 18.

