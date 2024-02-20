Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 fixes crashes, PC black screens, and more

Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 has been issued for PC and PlayStation 5 and targets a host of issues that were hindering people’s enjoyment, including PC screens blacking out, backend performance, and work to prepare the servers for high volumes of players.

While Helldivers 2‘s capacity issues have not been fully resolved, this patch offers several improvements for players looking to spend more time in the newly minted multiplayer game. While the Helldivers 2 server status presumably remains a top priority for Arrowhead Game Studios, we’re happy to see quick updates coming so we can get back to freedom fighting.

In addition to these fixes, several known issues have not yet been addressed or are still being worked out. These problems were also named by Arrowhead in the Steam patch notes, and you can see the full list below.

Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 fixes:

Fixed crash when replicating ragdoll momentum.

Fixed crash when replicating destructions.

Fixed crash when displaying the mission end rewards.

Resolved a 100% block issue for quickplay matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extract civilian mission difficulty.

Improved the way that we handle platform authentication to avoid

things like the black screen issue at startup.

Improvements to our client > backend communication for better backend performance.

Implemented an automatic retry mechanism to quickplay.

Added proper login error message for error “10002038.”

Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.10 known issues:

Login rate limiting when many are logging in at the same time.

Players can become disconnected during play.

Rewards and other progress may be delayed or not attributed.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with servers.

Pick-up of certain objects in-game may cause characters to freeze in

place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from intro cutscene and Ship TV.

Armor values for light/medium/heavy armor do not currently function as intended.

We suspect it won’t be long before a new patch is released, but until then, work together to defeat evil using our guides to the best Helldivers 2 loadout builds and best Helldivers 2 weapons. Over and out.

