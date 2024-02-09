Helldivers 2 anti-cheat is a nightmare for Steam Deck players

The anti-cheat system used in Helldivers 2 doesn't play nicely with the Valve handheld, and a workaround without issues is yet to be found.

Two soldiers in Helldivers 2 hugging one another against a flaming background, on a Steam Deck
Samuel Willetts's Avatar

Published:

Helldivers 2 PC games hardware Steam Deck 

Problems stemming from anti-cheat compatibility have plagued the Steam Deck since its launch and continue to do so now, despite improvements with some systems, such as Easy Anti-Cheat (EAC). Sadly, Helldivers 2 serves as an example that there’s still work to be done before anti-cheat issues disappear on Valve’s handheld gaming device for good.

Prior to its launch, Helldivers 2 looked practically primed to join the ranks of the best Steam Deck games. However, whatever potential it had as a Steam Deck mainstay will seemingly never be realized to the fullest, all thanks to its anti-cheat system.

Helldivers 2 uses nProtect GameGuard as its anti-cheat, a rootkit system that has left other games, such as PUBG: Battlegrounds, incapable of running on Steam Deck. And, like clockwork, it’s causing similar problems with the co-op shooter.

Helldivers 2 is not compatible with Steam Deck. Neither default Proton or GE 8-30 work, most likely due to NProtect
byu/BaronYC inSteamDeck

As demonstrated above by Reddit user BaronYC, Helldivers 2 simply won’t run on Steam Deck. Even applying different versions of Proton fails to resolve the issue, with commenters such as Express-Fan9722 sharing their experiences of encountering error messages stemming from nProtect GameGuard.

For those who simply must play Helldivers 2 on Steam Deck, though, there does appear to be a workaround of sorts, as detailed by MRHarutyun. However, this isn’t exactly an ideal experience, with its finicky nature compounded by potential issues with gamepad responsiveness.

It’s unclear whether Helldivers 2 Steam Deck compatibility can be fixed, or if it will suffer the same fate as the likes of PUBG: Battlegrounds: perfectly capable of running on the device but held back by anti-cheat. However, I wouldn’t hold out hope in this case.

Thankfully, the Helldivers 2 system requirements aren’t particularly demanding, so getting the game running on an older rig shouldn’t prove too much trouble. Should you have a PC capable of running the game, don’t forget there’s always the option to stream to your Steam Deck.

Sam has spent the past two decades tinkering with computers, a tradition he proudly continues as a Hardware Editor for PCGamesN. For all things systems and components, he's your man. You'll regularly find his hands inside a PC, swapping out components from the likes of AMD, Intel, and Nvidia as fast as you can say Windows. Otherwise, you'll find him on the showfloor of CES and Computex, talking the night away about the latest pieces of shiny silicon. You may also know him from outlets such as Custom PC, PC Gamer, Pocket Tactics, T3, and TopTenReviews.