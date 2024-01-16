Is Helldivers 2 Steam Deck compatible? If you’re keen to take on hordes of alien hostiles with excellent twin-stick shooter gameplay, Helldivers 2 is the game for you. If you’d like to complete this game on your Steam Deck, however, it may not be quite so fun.

With the Helldivers 2 system requirements asking for 100GB of storage, you may want to consider investing in one of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck to avoid any awkward clashes.

Is Helldivers 2 Steam Deck compatible?

Helldivers 2 does not yet have a Steam Deck rating, but we expect it to be given a ‘playable’ rating at launch based on the current status of the original game.

The original Helldivers currently holds a playable rating for the Steam Deck, but this is only down to the game sometimes showing non-Steam Deck icons.

This would potentially be an easy fix both for the original game and for Helldivers 2. However, that doesn’t mean it’s a priority for the developer. I would love for Helldivers 2 to get a verified rating, and it could be that with the Steam Deck OLED release late last year, more developers will take an interest in their games being verified.

Until the official release in early February, we’re likely to be left waiting for confirmation, which is rarely offered beforehand. Based on what we know about the hardware demands of Helldivers 2, I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t perform well on the Steam Deck.

There is sometimes concern that as games become more demanding, the current AMD APU in the Steam Deck will start to struggle with performance, but I feel we’re still a few years away from that being the case.

