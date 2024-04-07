If you’ve patiently been waiting to hear how Arrowhead is getting on with the ongoing Helldivers 2 crashes since the last big update, the team behind one of the biggest Steam surprises of 2024 has given us an update. While it doesn’t sound like a hotfix for these crashes is going to drop at any moment, it looks like we also won’t have to wait much longer.

Ever since Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.103, crashes have been more prevalent in the live service co-op game. With a new Major Order underway and the next Warbond around the corner, it’s obviously never a good time for you to lose progress on a mission. Luckily for us then, the crashing issue should be fixed soon, even if we’re still going to have to wait a short while for the Helldivers 2 update.

“A hotfix for the crashes is coming, but not over the weekend. Hang in there or perhaps let the game rest for a while. I feel you and [am] glad to hear you love the game, but it will be here waiting even if you let democracy lie for a few days,” Arrowhead community manager Thomas ‘Twinbeard’ Petersson says over on the official Discord.

“There are 3-4 crashes we’re working on a hotfix for since the latest patch. End of missions, extraction etc.”

Petersson is also asked if the current Major Order – where players were given just four days to defeat the Automatons once and for all – will be extended due to the crashes, with them answering “Unfortunately not. The galactic war moves no matter what. It does not adhere to either crashes nor the amount of soldiers fighting.” So you’ll just have to roll those sleeves up and get to work, if it’s not too late already.

Hopefully the crashes, some of which initially appeared to be caused by Helldivers 2 weapons, will be resolved as soon as possible. In the meantime, you’ll want to learn exactly how to get the Helldivers 2 Malevelon Creek Cape, if you haven’t already.

