Helldivers 2 devs vow to fix new mission with “broken” difficulty

There’s a new mission in Helldivers 2 that tasks players with injecting Dark Fluid into the Meridia planet to destroy the Terminid Supercolony. Sounds simple right? Unfortunately, the team over at Arrowhead Studios appears to have missed the mark with this one, as those attempting to complete the objective are finding it borderline impossible thanks to the absurdly “broken” difficulty.

While competitive FPS games are tough, Helldivers 2 is proof that taking on monsters and giant robot enemies can be just as difficult. Accuracy, movement, and teamwork are all essential if you’re going to take on the top-tier difficulties and spread democracy across the galaxy. Of course, a “broken” and overtuned mission can completely cancel out all tactics and skills. Well, that’s unfortunately what’s happened with the latest mission added on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

No matter what difficulty fans pick, they’re completely overrun with flying enemies that deal far too much damage. A clip was posted to the game’s subreddit demonstrating the absurd amount of monsters that take up the entire skybox, giving Helldivers nowhere to run or take cover.

It’s not all bad news though, as in the Helldivers 2 Discord server and through a post on Reddit, the devs confirmed that they’re looking for a fix. “Thank you to everyone who made us aware of the spawning bug in the current Major Order, a hotfix for that issue is currently being worked on and will be deployed as soon as possible,” said Baskinator.

While the quick communication and ongoing fix is positive, the rollout of this mission has raised questions in the community about the testing process. A lot of fans can’t understand how a bug like this could have been let through, and argue more time should have been spent on quality control.

This isn’t the first time Arrowhead has been criticized for its handling of balancing and the quality of updates after they’ve been released. Let’s hope a hotfix for this bug is implemented as soon as possible, as it’s obvious that Helldivers everywhere are desperate to start injecting Dark Fluid.

Fingers crossed when they next head to Meridia, they’re not surrounded by an unfathomable amount of enemies. If you’re heading on the journey to spread democracy, make sure you’re equipped with the best Helldivers 2 weapons and get the best performance out of your PC by checking out the Helldivers 2 system requirements.

