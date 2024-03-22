If you’ve encountered Helldivers 2 flying bugs this past few days while doing your best to spread managed democracy, you’re not alone. Increasing reports of airborne Terminids are coming in from players, leading to a special Super Earth broadcast from the in-game Ministry of Intelligence acknowledging the new threat. Now, even Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt has weighed in on the appearance of the flying foes, with a masterfully in-universe message.

An intelligence brief sent to the dispatches of all Helldivers 2 players reads, “A new strain of flying Terminids has suddenly appeared across all Terminid planets, with no prior warning or indication of any kind.” The message, which comes from the in-universe human faction governing Super Earth in the co-op game, is delivered in the tone of the obviously completely trustworthy and responsible leaders who have recruited us to help spread liberty across the galaxy.

It’s important to note that this apparently sudden evolution comes after a campaign of players deploying ‘Termicide’ across Terminid-infested planets in an attempt to halt the spread of the bugs.

On this, the Ministry of Intelligence dispels any notion that this could have caused the mutation, instead writing, “The deployment of Termicide was fortuitously timed – doubtlessly, it averted an even worse evolution.”

Following this, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt has weighed in with a message of his own, keeping to his own delightfully in-universe manner. “I want to be very clear,” he writes in a message via X (formerly Twitter), “I have always believed there to be a possibility of flying bugs. Everyone knows that ‘most bugs fly’ and it was only a matter of time before this strain would evolve naturally.”

“And to those unpatriotic citizens that question the timing of TCS and Termicide testing and deployment – this is completely coincidental and unrelated,” he concludes, adding, “9/9 Reputable and Super Earth sanctioned scientists agree.” It’s really hard to argue with such conclusive and definitive evidence.

It seems like flying bugs are just the new normal, then. I’m already terrified – it’s not as though high ground was ever truly a safe place to hide from the Terminids, but it at least felt slightly safer. Make sure to bring the best Helldivers 2 weapons with you when you drop, then; just make sure to avoid this Helldivers 2 equipment for the time being, as Arrowhead reports they may be responsible for game crashes, and there’s nothing less conducive to the spread of democracy than being unceremoniously booted out of the game mid-mission.

