Avoid these Helldivers 2 guns to survive until the next patch

Spreading freedom and liberty throughout the galaxy is a big job, and as it turns out, so is keeping a game as popular as Helldivers 2 running. Developer Arrowhead says it’s figured out what’s causing the persistent freezing issue that players have been reporting, and it’s working on a patch for the issue that should be out next week. In the meantime, you may want to check your loadouts for certain weapons, which seem to be triggering the bug.

“We advise against using the Arc Thrower, Arc Shotgun, and Tesla Tower as those appear to be linked to the issue,” Helldivers community manager Baskinator announced in the official Helldivers 2 Discord server. The affected weapons all deal with electrical damage, so that’s probably the root of the multiplayer game‘s current freezing problems.

She also confirmed that the team is working on a patch for the issue that “should be ready to deploy early next week,” so you won’t have to keep your favorite electrifying weapons on the rack for too long, thankfully.

If you're looking for something else to pop into your loadout, have a look at our list of the best Helldivers 2 weapons. There's plenty of conventional liberty affirming firearms in there to fill your loadout with while you wait for next week's update.

