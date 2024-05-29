The new CEO of Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead, Shams Jorjani, has penned an open letter about the future of the game, while outlining what former studio head Johan Pilestedt’s new role will look like going forward. The team will keep working closely with Sony, adding new content to the game, and continue the open dialogue with the entire playerbase, according to Jorjani’s statement.

Jorjani stepped up at Arrowhead after previous CEO Johan Pilestedt announced he was stepping down to CCO so he could “spend more time with the team” working on the game. Now, Jorjani has introduced himself to the co-op game‘s community with a lengthy Reddit post, which outlines what Arrowhead’s plans are for the future of Helldivers 2.

“I’ve charged [Pilestedt] with being the Obi-Wan to many ‘Lukes’ in our studio,” Jorjani writes when addressing the future of Helldivers 2. “If everyone can hear [Pilestedt’s] sage voice in the back of their heads when they’re balancing weapons, designing missions or enemies the better. That doesn’t mean [Pilestedt] is always right – but we intend to keep him on our toes, and he the rest of us.”

Jorjani also calls PlayStation an “amazing partner” in his statement, adding that Arrowhead will “keep working closely with Sony and improve the game for as many people as possible.” This comes after the PSN requirement controversy, with almost 200 countries still unable to buy Helldivers 2 after it was delisted on Steam.

With Helldivers 2 still balancing the monthly Warbonds of content, new stratagems, constantly evolving galactic war, and consistent patches, Jorjani also takes some time to talk about how Arrowhead wants to set up better infrastructure to support this stream of updates.

“We knew it would be impossible to keep up with demand and the insatiable hunger for more fun shit to do in/with Helldivers 2. Our singular focus as a studio is to set things up in a sustainable way so that in the long term we can make more and better stuff. We’re building a bit of scaffolding before we can make a bigger barn. Queue ‘where’s the patch?’ comments.”

To close out the post Jorjani says he wants to keep the dialogue open between players and Arrowhead, but hopes everyone can stay civil. “[Pilestedt] and I will always be active – but we will be more active the more civil and fun things are. So I’d ask you to help us to turn this into a positive atmosphere.”

Despite the major PSN fiasco, I have nothing but respect for Arrowhead and how it’s endeavored to communicate with players. The team wants to be honest with them at every turn, and we’ve noticed. This doesn’t mean everything is perfect, but it does create an open honest relationship between developer and player, buyer and seller, that feels refreshing.

