Amid controversy over Sony’s PlayStation Network (PSN) requirement for Helldivers 2 on Steam, the game has been delisted from 177 territories. Steam also appears to be issuing refunds past the 2-hour limit. With a month to go until PSN is required, one of 2024’s biggest surprise games continues to spiral into a death drop.

Starting next month, all Helldivers 2 players on Steam must link a PSN account to play the game. This hasn’t gone over well, as mass review bombing completely dropped the co-op game’s Steam score, with players scrambling to get refunds. The hysteria comes from players not wanting to give up personal info after buying the game, while those in countries that aren’t PSN-enabled worry they’ll be denied access, especially after Sony’s advice breaks its own terms of service.

Now, Helldivers 2 has been completely delisted from 177 territories on Steam, meaning players in these countries can’t even buy the game. We also don’t know who delisted the game on Steam, be it Arrowhead or Sony.

I’ve reached out to Arrowhead and Sony for clarification on the delistings and will update this story if I get a response.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt has also been asked what to do if PSN isn’t supported in a player’s country, with his response a brief “I don’t know.” All of this could change before the Helldivers 2 account linking deadline passes on Tuesday June 4, but the review bombing and destruction of the game’s positive reception is already here.

Steam refunds for Helldivers 2 also appear to be going through, despite Valve’s usual policy that a game needs to have been played for less than two hours. One post on the Helldivers subreddit shows a playtime of over 97 hours with a successful refund, suggesting that Valve is giving refunds to all who request one.

All the goodwill for Helldivers 2 has been lost in a matter of days. Sony’s PSN requirement hasn’t even come into force, and we’ve already seen around 230,000 negative Steam reviews since Friday May 3.

