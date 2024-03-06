Helldivers 2 has been one of 2024’s biggest winners so far, with millions of players lining up to join the fight against bug and robot terrors in the quest to spread liberty in the name of Super Earth. With its initial server wobbles now seemingly under control for the most part, developer Arrowhead Game Studios releases the first major update. Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.100 is out now on PC, with the PlayStation 5 update set to follow soon, and it introduces new planetary hazards along with some balance changes to some of the weapons considered to be “quite strong with too little downside.”

“In short: powerful weapons can’t be too versatile, and versatile weapons can’t be too powerful,” Kravchenko says in a post on the Helldivers 2 Discord. “After analyzing player feedback and the data we’ve collected over the past month, we found the three biggest offenders of that principle: the SG-225 Breaker, the RS-422 Railgun, and the SH-32 Shield Generator Backpack.”

He explains that “all three of those were quite strong with too few downsides, overshadowing all other options on higher difficulty levels.” As such, the team is giving all three of these “significant downsides to balance their power.” The Breaker loses some magazine capacity, the railgun has had its penetration reduced, and the energy shield gets increased delay before it starts recharging. He says the team “strongly believes that the changes won’t ruin these builds,” and urges players not to feel too bad.

“I know that having your favorite toy nerfed absolutely sucks. Investing countless hours into mastering a weapon is an incredible dedication from you, which is the main reason we’re making this game in the first place,” Kravchenko continues. “And then having that weapon weakened feels like a punishment for being too good at the game. But I implore you not to compare a changed item with its older version, but to evaluate the existing one as it is and see if it still has a place in your heart.”

It’s not all bad news, of course – Kravchenko notes that the patch has also “buffed a bunch of weapons.” Among those are the flamethrower, which gets a huge 50% damage boost, and the laser cannon, which has been made better against more durable and armored enemy types. The Breaker Spray and Pray also gets a bump to its armor penetration and fire rate, albeit at the cost of some magazine size, and the two Orbital HE Barrage options have both been given longer-lasting, tighter bombardments that should result in fewer team kills.

All of that might have you reconsidering your best Helldivers 2 loadout – and you’ll need to do so, as the update also introduces planetary hazards to many of the planets, with “environmental challenges that will appear at random” including the likes of fire tornadoes and meteor showers. As a long-time fan of the original Helldivers, its lava sprays remain forcibly scorched into my psyche. Eradicate missions have also been tweaked to make them a bit tougher, so they should now take about “twice as long to complete” as before.

Helldivers 2 patch notes 1.000.100 – Wednesday March 6, 2024

Here are the latest Helldivers 2 patch notes, courtesy of Arrowhead Game Studios:

Major Updates

Planetary Hazards active: Many planets now have additional environmental challenges that will appear at random while you are deployed, from fire tornadoes to meteor showers and many more.

Weapon balance changes

Breaker: Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55.

Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13, increased recoil from 30 to 55. Railgun: Decreased armor penetration, decreased damage against durable enemy parts.

Decreased armor penetration, decreased damage against durable enemy parts. Flamethrower: Increased damage per second by 50%.

Increased damage per second by 50%. Laser Cannon: Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics.

Increased damage against durable enemy parts, increased armor penetration, improved ergonomics. Punisher: Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet.

Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60, increased stagger force, increased damage from 40 per bullet to 45 per bullet. Breaker Spray & Pray: Increased armor penetration, increased fire rate from 300 to 330, increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot, decreased magazine size from to 32 to 26.

Stratagem balance changes

Energy Shield Backpack: Increased delay before recharging.

380mm and 120mm Orbital Barrages: Increased duration of the bombardment, decreased spread.

Mission balance changes

Eradicate Missions: Eradicate missions now require more kills and enemies spawn more often. The time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended and should now usually take twice as long to complete.

You can read the full patch notes, which include additional bug fixes and notes about other known issues that have not yet been fixed but are currently being worked on, via the Helldivers 2 Discord (invite link opens in a new window).

