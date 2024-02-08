Helldivers 2 tops Steam chart, beating Palword and Counter Strike 2

New co-op third-person shooter Helldivers 2 tops the US Steam charts on launch day, pushing past Palworld and Valve’s Counter Strike 2.

Helldivers 2 tops Steam charts, beating Palworld and CS2 - A soldier in black military gear with lemon piping raises a clenched fist in victory, a large alien creature on the floor behind them.
Helldivers 2 is off to a great start, as the new co-op game climbs its way to the top of the US Steam charts on launch day. The frantic third-person survival shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios drops the formerly top-down, twin-stick approach of its predecessor, following in the footsteps of Risk of Rain 2. The good news is that it seems to have paid off; Helldivers 2 has already pushed past Palworld, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty to lead the Valve top selling games chart on Steam.

Helldivers 2 is the long-awaited follow up to Arrowhead’s 2015 original, which holds a ‘very positive’ 92% Steam rating and remains one of my favorite co-op games thanks to its mix of fast-paced combat and objectives that require careful team coordination. The real special sauce is that friendly fire is very much on, meaning that if you’re going to have each other’s back in a firefight, you’ll have to be very careful about your aim, or where you drop in that air strike.

It’s a delightful blend of exciting, tense action and moments of sheer ‘you have to laugh or you’d cry’ hilarity where a teammate’s respawn drop pod lands squarely on your head and leaves you a red splat on the dust right as the extraction ship prepares to leave. Now, Helldivers 2 reimagines that premise in over-the-shoulder third-person glory, with its satirically enthusiastic, hyper-militarist tone earning it plenty of Starship Troopers comparisons.

At the time of writing, Helldivers 2 is already top of the US Steam charts for sales by revenue, up 45 places from where it was during the pre-order period, and comes in third on the global charts behind just Counter-Strike 2 and the mighty PUBG: Battlegrounds. That’s even more impressive given that it comes in at $39.99/£34.99, following in the footsteps of Palworld at a lower entry price point than many big releases.

Helldivers 2 tops Steam charts - The United States top sellers, with Helldivers 2 at number one, followed by Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2, the Steam Deck, and Palworld.

The co-op nature of Helldivers 2 is likely also a factor – after all, while you can join random players in online lobbies, made easier thanks to Helldivers 2 crossplay between PC and PlayStation 5 users, it’s very much a game that’s better with friends. Therefore if you’re going to buy in on day one, there’s a good chance you’re looking to bring some friends with you. From these numbers, it looks like plenty of people have done just that.

If you’re thinking of joining the fight, be sure to check in with the Helldivers 2 system requirements first to make sure your rig is ready. If it isn’t, we’ve got the essentials on how to build a gaming PC that’ll get the job done.

