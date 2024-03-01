Helldivers 2 guns have around 50 stats, and most of them are secret

Most social media-friendly fans know about Helldivers 2 gear having secret buffs by now, but the scale of the different statistics for guns in the game creates an even more interesting picture. And now Arrowhead Game Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt has told us that weapons can have up to 50 stats.

After some recent ‘meta’ Helldivers 2 discourse — which involved advanced players reportedly kicking team members who weren’t using the best in-game weapons — Pilestedt took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to paint a clearer picture of the co-op game‘s gun stats.

He says, “So many of you use the 4 stats we show as comparison while each gun has maybe 50 stats in total. The numbers are a guideline but does not paint a complete picture. Use the one you like the most.”

He then showed a screenshot of a more detailed stats page view of Helldivers 2 weapons, “This was an earlier version of it. It had a second page that showed the actual ammo stats (as the ammunition is what defines most of the weapon stats).”

While lots of different numbers factor into a gun’s overall performance in any game, Pilestedt seems to think that players should keep it simple by using what feels the most fun to them, instead of picking guns based on a predetermined idea of what the best one is.

Of course, players will naturally learn what guns have the most bang for their buck, but different types of firepower can come in clutch at different times or suit different play styles.

Whatever you think the best Helldivers 2 loadout is, we hope you’re having fun spreading managed democracy. This is one of the best multiplayer games of the year so far, so let’s not get bogged down by shoulds and shouldn’ts.

