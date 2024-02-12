Helldivers 2, the new co-op shooter from Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation, is already too big to let everyone play. The game’s creative director has issued an apology, explaining that, despite a variety of fixes, the influx of Helldivers 2 players is simply too much for the game to currently handle. It’s like the most popular nightclub in town. Everyone wants in with Helldivers 2, but as it stands, there’s only so much room.

Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt is addressing the ongoing rewards issues, login problems, and server capacity troubles in the co-op game in a brand new update to players on Twitter/X and Discord.

“To speak in technical terms, our services as well as our partner services have a rate limiter that denies connections beyond a volume per minute to prevent the entire system from failing,” Pilestedt says. “We managed to increase the rate limit from 10,000/min to 20,000/min and the total capacity of concurrent players was increased from 250,000 total to 360,000 total. This was however still not enough as the player count jumped to 360,000 after 5 1⁄2 minutes.”

“As such, the issue with login remains. If for any reason you get the ‘Failed to connect to server’ issue it means that the maximum number of login requests for that particular minute is exceeded and/or that the servers are full and will require someone to log out before allowing new players in. As mentioned above, the increased capacity should require less retries to get in.”

So while Arrowhead Game Studios and PlayStation have worked to increase server capacity issues, Helldivers 2 is proving just too popular to handle the load, with a similar thing happening to Palworld servers too. Just this weekend I reported that Helldivers 2’s Steam concurrents were PlayStation’s best ever at over 100,000, and since then that peak has exceeded 150,000.

Pilestedt also said in a statement that “you have to earn the right to monetize” games when diving into the Helldivers 2 microtransaction system.

