The Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203 is finally here, as Arrowhead fixes the Warbond error that was giving unlockable armor the wrong passive skill. Among many other fixes and some ongoing known issues, you can now dive into the Democratic Detonation Warbond as it was originally intended.

Here’s what happened: The new Helldivers 2 Democratic Detonation Warbond gave the wrong perk to the CE-27 Ground Breaker armor. It came out with the Servo-Assisted passive instead of the Engineering Kit passive, with a hotfix promised to remedy the issue. So if you’ve been holding off on the new Helldivers 2 Warbond while waiting for a fix, you’ll be glad to hear that the problem has been solved in the co-op game, among many other things.

According to Arrowhead, the “CE-27 Ground Breaker armor now has the Engineer kit passive as previously advertised,” so your Warbond worries are a thing of the past. That’s not all though, as a plethora of crash issues have been fixed in Helldivers 2 update 01.000.203, with an issue that gave PC and console players different damage also being fixed.

Red boxes should no longer be visible during defense missions either, with Major Orders properly displaying text for everyone as well. There’s a range of known issues on Arrowhead’s radar, with the biggest being the following:

The Superior Packing Methodology ship module does not work properly

Players may be unable to navigate to the search results in the Social Menu

Ongoing issues with friend invites and crossplay

There are a lot of ongoing issues, buffs, and nerfs with Helldivers 2, but Arrowhead has them in its sights, so I wouldn’t worry too much about specific issues plaguing your game for too long. In fact, I’ve been having an awful time with flames in the game, and just learned that a Helldivers 2 fire nerf is coming soon.

