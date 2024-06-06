If you’ve been desperate to spice up your Helldivers 2 fashion, the time has finally come. The new Helldivers 2 Warbond has arrived, with a jungle theme perfect for Predator and Rambo lovers, something that developer Arrowhead says is designed to “answer player calls for stronger theming” across the entire pass. As part of that, we get our first round of vehicle customizations for 2024’s biggest co-op success story, along with a pair of new weapons perfect for close quarters combat.

The next Helldivers 2 Warbond is Viper Commandos, and Arrowhead says the new battle pass is focused on getting “up close and personal” with your foes. If you’re someone who loves getting right in the mix in the co-op game while your partners handle threats from afar, this set of Helldivers 2 gear should be exactly what you’re after – and you’ll be able to look good doing it, too.

Right up top we’ve got a couple of serious contenders to slot into the best Helldivers 2 weapons. The new primary is the AR-23A Liberator Carbine, a modified version of the reliable assault rifle with a shorter form factor that gives it faster handling at the cost of higher recoil, making it better for up-close engagements. Secondly, the SG-22 Bushwhacker is a triple-barrel sawed-off shotgun secondary that comes with the ability to fire one shot at a time or unload the full set of three barrels all at once.

Joining them is a new utility item, the throwing knife. In all honesty, it sounds less effective than having a trusty set of grenades by your side, but I can’t deny the sheer style points you’ll earn from nailing an onrushing Stalker right between the eyes. A booster called Experimental Infusion causes your stims to also increase your movement speed and reduce damage taken for a short while after use.

Two new sets of Helldivers 2 armor are on the way as well. The PH-9 Predator is your light option, while the PH-202 Twigsnapper lets you go in heavy. Both of them feature Predator-appropriate looks with bare arms and bulging biceps, and both use the Peak Physique passive, which will improve both your weapon handling and your melee damage.

The new feature is a set of tiger stripe jungle camo patterns for your shuttle, hellpod, and exosuit. While it isn’t yet the full armor cosmetics that I’d love to see, it’s nice to be able to drop in and extract out with something a little more unique than the standard black paint of the current crop. There’s also new player banners, capes, emotes, victory poses, and a player title, along with a total of 300 Super Credits to top up your balance.

The Helldivers 2 Viper Commando Warbond launches on Thursday June 13. Expect to pay 1,000 Super Credits to unlock it – that’s an equivalent of $9.99 / £7.99 via Steam or the PlayStation Store, although they can also be earned in-game.

In accordance with its more measured patch cadence, Arrowhead notes that it’s “slowing the pace that we release Warbonds to allow a little more time to polish them.” In addition to this, it’s also “experimenting with Warbond item arrangement to make room for new types, customization, and higher quality armor and weapons – all with stronger theming.” It asks players to give feedback on the new setup as it continues to hone this process.

