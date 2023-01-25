Hi-Fi Rush is a new rhythm action game from Xbox and Tango out today

Following the Microsoft Developer Direct, Bethesda has unveiled Hi-Fi Rush, a new sci-fi shooter it is publishing from The Evil Within creator Tango Gameworks.

Hi-Fi Rush is a new rhythm action game from Xbox out today

Updated:

Hi-Fi Rush

Between publishing Redfall and developing Starfield, Bethesda has a lot of good stuff in the works right now. Hi-Fi Rush, however, revealed as part of the Microsoft Developer Direct, comes as a bit of a surprise. Rumours about its development have circulated since around 2021, but now the new sci-fi rhythm action game from The Evil Within creators Tango Gameworks has been officially unveiled.

As part of a joint showcase, Microsoft and Bethesda have shown off several games currently in production. and Hi-Fi Rush is a brand new over-the-top Borderlands-looking game from the team behind Ghostwire Tokyo. The best bit is that the Hi-Fi Rush release date is today. Yes, you read that correctly, it’s out now.

You need to flow with Hi-Fi Rush’s beat for the game’s combat as you play as a wannabe rockstar in a world where the gameplay and the soundtrack are intertwined.

Check it out below:

YouTube Thumbnail

Attacks automatically sync to land on the beat, but if you get the timing just right, you do more damage ad have more effective moves in combat. Cutscenes, platforming obstacles, and more also sync to the beat, so you’ll need to get your dancing skills down-pat.

We’re still waiting for more details on Starfield, with a dedicated show rumoured to be on its way, but in the meantime, Hi-Fi Rush, from the studio founded by Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami, looks pretty special.

Check out everything we know on the Starfield release date if you want to keep up with what else Bethesda is doing. You might also want to peruse the best upcoming games for 2023, or maybe the finest new games on PC.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.