Hitman 3 is coming to Steam and PC Game Pass

Hitman 3, IO Interactive’s stealth game about a bald dude who just loves picking off hard-to-reach baddies, is coming to more platforms, and soon. The studio has just announced in its Year Two reveal livestream that the 2021 game is headed to Steam and Xbox’s PC Game Pass.

“We are happy to share with our PC players that Hitman 3 will arrive on Steam at the start of Year Two,” community manager Clemens Koch reveals in the livestream (below). The Steam launch includes full support of the game’s brand-new VR mode and a bunch of snazzy new technical improvements, such as ray tracing, XeSS, and variable rate shading (which were all also shown off during the stream).

That’s not long to wait, given Hitman 3 Year Two kicks off one week from now, on January 20. So far, the game has been a timed Epic Games Store exclusive (with a handy no-extra-cost Steam purchase import option for Hitman 1 and 2), but now it’ll also be available to buy and play on Valve’s store very soon, too. There are plans to add support for Steam achievements and trading cards in the future, and for the first 30 days after launch the game will include its Trinity Pack pre-order bonus for free.

Additionally, the just-unveiled Hitman Trilogy (which includes the three games that are part of the current World of Assassination trilogy) heads to Xbox’s PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate on the same date. “We’re excited to welcome a wave of new players to enjoy the full trilogy through new platforms and services,” IOI adds in a blog post outlining all the new details shared in today’s stream.

Elsewhere, the devs have unveiled a brand-new single-player mode called Freelancer coming to Hitman 3 sometime this spring which “introduces roguelike elements, strategic planning, and a customisable safehouse”. There are also new maps on the way, with one example (“codename: Rocky”) coming up at some point “later in 2022”. For the full details, you can head to the post linked above.