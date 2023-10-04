The best classic Hitman game gets a makeover, but not on PC

Hitman Blood Money is getting a remake with additional features for the series’ 25th anniversary, but the revamped edition isn’t currently set for a PC launch.

Hitman Blood Money is probably the best of the classic Hitman games prior to its 2016 rebirth with the trilogy of games that would ultimately come to be known as Hitman: World of Assassination. For those of you who haven’t revisited this iconic part of Agent 47’s history, the classic stealth-action game is being given a new look courtesy of developer Feral Interactive in partnership with IO Interactive – but rather sadly we don’t appear to be getting it on PC.

Hitman Blood Money Reprisal is “a new version of the game” that includes additional features including “a new minimap, Instinct Mode, and gameplay improvements inspired by later games in the series.” That’s a really cool bonus for what is already probably the definitive old-school Hitman experience and one of the best stealth games of its time, but unfortunately it’s currently not coming to PC.

For the time being, this Feral-developed remake is only set for mobile and Nintendo Switch platforms, with “an iOS and Android release this Fall, and a Switch release to follow in Winter.” While you can already play Hitman Blood Money on PC via the likes of Steam and GOG (and I’d encourage you to if you haven’t done so before), the promise of new features makes me a little sad we won’t be getting this spruced-up version.

What we are getting in the meantime, however, is some new content for Hitman: World of Assassination. To celebrate the anniversary, there’s a Hitman update planned for Thursday October 26, two returning elusive targets alongside new elusive target ‘The Drop’ (featuring real-world superstar DJ Dimitri Vegas) on Friday October 27, a Halloween event, and several new suits including a classic low-poly ‘Codename 47’ suit based on the original game.

Hitman World of Assassination - Graphic showing 25th anniversary celebration events, including a new Elusive Target and an update on October 26, 2023.

You can even play the new featured contract ‘Puzzle Box’ in Hitman: World of Assassination beginning on Thursday October 5 to kick things off, and the game is getting its first Twitch drop campaign starting Friday October 27 – the Purple Streak Suit. Personally, I absolutely love watching others playing Hitman as much as I do causing chaos myself, so I’m excited to see people attempt to take on its newest elusive target and earn an in-game outfit for my troubles.

Prepare for your upcoming missions with a sly scope out of the Hitman 3 system requirements, and make sure you haven’t missed any of the Hitman 3 shortcuts so that you have the run of the map when the new update lands in just a few weeks.

